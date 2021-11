To go forward we first have to go back, way back, to 1965. Back then magazines ruled the roost, and Popular Hot Rodding decided the best way to serve their readers was to pick up a cheap long-term project car to try out various engines and speed parts. A mere $250 netted them a rather run-down and basic 1957 210 Chevy that was eventually named Project X. We know they planned for this to be a long-term project, but I doubt they ever thought it would still be a project car 56 years later. X has had just about everything you can imagine from Chevrolet stuffed between its yellow fenders, but it's 2021 and time to take a rather large leap—to electrification.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO