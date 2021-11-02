CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Stars in New Savage x Fenty Holiday Collection Campaign

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna is already looking ahead to the holidays with the reveal of her campaign for the new Savage x Fenty campaign for the new Tagged by Savage range. The latest collection features a slew of new prints and styles for the upcoming holiday season. RiRi is the star of...

Footwear News

Kate Hudson Models Glamorous Looks in New Stuart Weitzman Holiday Campaign

Kate Hudson has always been a fan of fashion. From her on-screen styles to her elegant award show moments, it only makes sense that the star would team up with the celeb-favorite shoe brand Stuart Weitzman.  The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress is the star of the brand’s holiday 2021 campaign, “Moment to Shine.”  In honor of their 35th anniversary, the brand is celebrating the feeling of glamour as well as their longstanding red carpet legacy. Hudson is seen sporting a range of shoe silhouettes in the campaign photos. In one shot, the “Almost Famous” star is seen...
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Goes Green in a Coat Dress and Savage x Fenty Gloves in New York City

Though fall in New York City may see the leaves change to rusty reds and browns, Rihanna is keeping it green. Earlier this week, the music, beauty, and fashion mogul was spotted heading to dinner at Greenwich Village's Carbone in a bright-green outfit. The highlight (pun not intended) was a moss-colored Waisted coat dress, which she wore open, pulled from Marina Moscone's pre-fall 2021 collection. The wool coat includes a notched lapel, a cinched waist, and three hand-painted leather buttons.
WWD

Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan Star in Coach ‘Give a Little Love’ Holiday Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Coach is bringing together a large group of celebrities for its holiday campaign. The fashion brand has tapped Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Kiko Mizuhara, Paloma Elsesser, Barbie Ferreira and others to star in its “Give a Little Love” holiday campaign, which features images of the stars with their loved ones celebrating the holidays and modeling the Coach Studio bag.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyThe Most Iconic MTV VMAs Looks of All TimePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 Campaign Lopez, a Coach global ambassador since 2019, appears in the campaign standing on a snow-filled New York...
mymixfm.com

Katy Perry sings the Beatles in Gap’s new holiday campaign

This holiday, all you need is love, Katy Perry and some outfits from the Gap. Katy stars in the clothing retailer’s new holiday campaign, singing the Beatles’ classic song “All You Need Is Love.” In the commercials, Katy gets up, gets dressed, gets in a car and is driven to a set of a Gap commercial, where she sings the Fab Four’s 1967 number-one hit while people and couples frolic around her, all sporting Gap winter wear as artificial snow falls.
NYLON

Barbie Ferreira And Her Cat Star In Coach’s Holiday 2021 Campaign

The holiday season is already upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to give a little love to those around you? On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Coach released its latest campaign, titled “Give A Little Love,” just in time for the upcoming festivities and stars familiar faces of the brand, like Barbie Ferreira, Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Paloma Elsesser, Kiko Mizuhara, and more.
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Models Puma’s Cali Dream Sneakers in a Vibrant Campaign Shot in Jamaica

Winnie Harlow’s latest Puma campaign is a tropical fantasy. The new ads feature the 27-year-old supermodel and global brand ambassador having the time of her life on the colorful streets of Jamaica, where she is exploring her roots and free to show off the German company’s new Puma Cali Dream sneakers at the same time. The stacked sole style has unique detailing, such as a TPU insert on the midsole and iconic Cali details throughout the upper. All five colorways are primarily white leather contrasted by neutral or pastel suede color-blocking. She models them in various looks in Jamaican hues, such as...
Pitchfork

Rihanna Announces New Vinyl Reissue Campaign

Five years ago, Rihanna released a box set that included vinyl editions of all eight of her studio albums. She’s now announced a new set of reissues, featuring her discography pressed on colored vinyl. Each album is also paired with a piece of apparel that’s meant to match the LP. Check out the announcement below.
GamesRadar+

League of Legends is teaming up with Rihanna's beauty line Fenty

League of Legends developer Riot Games is collaborating with Rihanna's Fenty beauty line to create new products and content "both in and out of game." The team-up is just one part of Riot Games' elaborate celebration of this weekend's premiere of the League of Legends: Arcane Netflix series. Yesterday, we learned that League of Legends champion Jinx has been added to Fortnite to mark the occasion, and now we're hearing of a slightly less expected crossover.
Baller Status

Kids Brand A.B.C. Delivers New “A.B.C. X” Collection

A.B.C., the Bay Area-based streetwear brand for kids, returns with a brand new collection for Fall 2021, dubbed “A.B.C. X”. The new drop plays off inspiration from some of the most sought after streetwear items out today, but is translated for a younger audience. The new colleciton features a range...
nowdecatur.com

Rihanna Announces New Music

Rihanna has announced a career-spanning, limited-edition vinyl collection called the Rih-Issue. The reissue is due out on November 11th. According to a press release the collection offers “a special limited-edition packaging of the first eight albums” with “vinyl records that have been re-pressed in unique colorways and paired with album-specific, exclusive apparel items. Each set comes carefully enclosed in packaging curated by Rihanna and will be a must-have addition to any record collection.”
Hypebae

Riot Games Marks First-Ever Beauty Partnership With Rihanna's Fenty Beauty

In addition to fashion, as seen through its Louis Vuitton partnership, Riot Games is expanding into the world of beauty with a new collaboration featuring Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty. The unexpected team-up arrives as part of Arcane, the gaming company’s latest animated series on Netflix. The show, which is now available...
hypebeast.com

Palmes Tennis Society Spotlights Fall 2021 Collection in New Campaign

After revealing its second collection recently, Copenhagen-based label Palmes Tennis Society has now shone a spotlight on the collection through a new campaign. Shot by photographer Simon Heger Knudsen, the campaign keeps to the brands’ tennis roots, with a series of images captured on and around the courts. The imagery...
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Supreme x Tiffany & Co. Collab

After the surfacing of a rumored item list and box logo sticker, we now have a first look at the upcoming Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the New York skate imprint and iconic jeweler posted a video showing Supreme team rider Sean Pablo wearing a piece from the team-up. The evocative clip focuses on a pearl necklace accented by a vertical silver oval pendant. The tag features “PLEASE RETURN TO” arched at the top with Supreme’s box logo branding directly below, underscored by text celebrating both brands’ “NEW YORK” roots and “925” marking Tiffany’s silver alloy.
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Takes a Time Machine to the 1970s in a Denim Jumpsuit & Leather Boots

Emily Ratajkowski gave her take on retro style this morning as she headed to CBS. The model, who is promoting her upcoming book, stepped out of her New York apartment on Monday in an all-denim look; the long-sleeve jumpsuit offered up a 1970s appeal with its darkened wash and flared leg, cinched together with a braided leather belt. The denim-on-denim style is considered a Canadian tuxedo in the fashion realm; the legend of the look originated in the 1950s when American musician Bing Crosby chose an all-jean Levi’s outfit instead of a suit at his hotel in Vancouver. Levi’s then coined the...
Sourcing Journal

Stuntwoman Sarah Lezito Fronts G-Star Raw’s New Campaign

A video showing Hollywood stuntwoman Sarah Lezito popping wheelies and spinning donuts is part of a new campaign promoting G-Star Raw’s denim. The Dutch denim brand tapped the adrenaline junkie to showcase the durability and strength of its latest archive-inspired designs in a video filmed at G-Star Raw’s headquarters in Amsterdam’s Zuid-Oost industrial area. In the clip, Lezito rides a G-Star Raw-branded motorcycle while outfitted in the brand’s Kafey skinny jeans, a new hybrid style that combines Western and motorcycle inspirations. The high-waisted jean features higher-placed pockets to ensure “ease of access whilst cruising on the motorcycle,” the brand describes. With two decades of riding experience, Lezito is widely considered the “best stunt woman in the world,” G-Star Raw stated. She recently served as Scarlett Johansson’s body double in “Avengers 2.” The edgy campaign follows another Hollywood partnership. In September, G-Star Raw’s Snoop Dogg campaign  showcased the rapper’s custom-made version of his single “Say it Witcha Booty” alongside a video dedicated to “backside appreciation.” To promote the campaign, G-Star devoted its website to the debut track. Content also included a short clip of the rapper addressing consumers, along with his top fashion picks: a denim chore jacket, bucket hat and cargo pant.
