Hey Guys, Do You Believe In Horoscopes And What Do You Think They Symbolize?
unsplash
Actually I am a constellation fanatic.
Yes, I believe that horoscopes exist - I have seen them in the newspapers. . ..... They symbolize the gullibility of people who bother reading them in the hope of obtaining meaningful information and/or guidance.
I believe that people born under particular signs have certain personality traits in common with others of that sign, however, the daily horoscopes in my opinion are useless, impossible to be accurate and a waste of time to even consider.
I am not one to read horoscopes but I do believe the signs and their general meanings about a person. Like I am a Cancer: which is intelligent, sensitive, puts others first, easily excitable, compatible with Pisces and Taurus.
I personally do believe in horoscopes. Mine seems to be right on key just about everytime* I read it. (*everytime meaning sometimes it can say something about the single life, and i'm not single, i'm engaged)
Horoscopes are based on genealogical patterns. If you fit into the pattern then horoscopes are valid for you. If you are your own individual, horoscopes are foolhardy pattern-based rubbish.
Nah. The horoscope readings are so broud that it can obtain in anyone's life at the moment.
Welcome to share with us your horoscope details!
