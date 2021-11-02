Hey Guys, Do You Believe In Horoscopes And What Do You Think They Symbolize?

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for November 2021? It's all in the cards... (Queen of Cups, Knight of Swords, King of Wands) This month you feel pulled in a lot of different directions by important people in your life and the needs or demands they impose upon you. Aries, you’re kind and helpful, and you give a lot to others. Maybe they take advantage sometimes? Now is the time to notice if and when this happens, and rein it in. The Queen of Cups is a loving friend or partner who leans on you emotionally, the Knight of Swords is a rival or boss at work who pushes you (usually in a good way), the King of Wands is an older friend or relative who encourages you to go on adventures - sometimes ill-advised. Aries, look out for these people pushing their luck, so you must put yourself first.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO