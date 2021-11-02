CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia woman says she received $700 ER bill – despite leaving without treatment

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAjXA_0cjut4ME00

ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) – A Georgia woman says she left an emergency room after waiting for hours to be seen, but, despite the lack of treatment, a $700 bill still showed up in her mailbox.

Taylor Davis told WAGA-TV she suffered a head injury in July and went to Emory Decatur Hospital, only to find the ER packed.

“I sat there for seven hours,” Davis said. “There’s no way I should be sitting in an emergency room.. an emergency room for seven hours.”

Davis said she didn’t have her vitals taken, she didn’t hear her name called and no one saw her for her injury. Finally, she got up and left.

Teen killed while trick-or-treating had just become an organ donor

To her surprise, a couple of weeks later the Emory Healthcare bill arrived.

Convinced it was possibly a clerical error, she contacted the hospital and received an email telling her that the emergency room fee is applied before someone is seen by a doctor . “This is hospital protocol,” the email read. “Sorry about that. But the balance is valid.”

Davis says she’s now hesitant to go the ER knowing she can be charged hundreds of dollars before receiving any treatment.

The hospital system sent the following statement to WAGA:

“Emory Healthcare takes all patient concerns seriously and appreciates this has been brought to our attention. Our teams are currently looking into this matter and will follow up directly with the individual.”

Nexstar reached out to Emory Health for an update Monday but did not hear back before publishing time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. DeWine, fresh off COVID exposure, visits Cleveland to discuss ‘great’ Innovation District progress

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine attended his first public event in Cleveland after canceling several appearances due to his COVID-19 exposure. The governor’s office announced last Wednesday that, while they were testing negative, Gov. DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine had been exposed to two staff members who had tested positive for […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: nearly 2,800 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Saturday, Nov. 6, the state reports a total of 1,567,834 (+2,791) cases, leading to 80,979 (+127) hospitalizations and 10,259 (+19) ICU admissions. A total of 6,510,943 people — or 55.7% of the state’s […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy