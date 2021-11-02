Surprises from SCOTUS on abortion

On Monday, Nov. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court held two hearings about Texas’ newest and most restrictive anti-abortion law, Senate Bill 8 (SB8). The legislation prohibits almost all abortions after six weeks gestation, before most people even realize they’re pregnant — amounting to a near total ban in the state. Abortion providers and the Department of Justice (DOJ) challenged the law in two separate cases both heard back-to-back, claiming it was unconstitutional and that its unusual enforcement mechanism of private lawsuits should be blocked. Providers and the DOJ are asking the court to, at the least, block enforcement of the law as it gets challenged. In short, it’s all very complicated — but this quote from the Supreme Court hearing on Texas' abortion ban shows what’s at stake.
Comments / 0