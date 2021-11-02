Report: Acting GM Zack Scott Won't Be Retained by Mets After Dwi Arrest in August

With only two teams playing right now, we are in something of a pre-offseason period, with teams trying to get their ducks in a row before free agency officially opens. And the biggest story hanging over this “pre-offseason” period has been the Mets front office search. The baseball operations situation in New York has been basically a constant mess for a few years now, with multiple changes having had to take place because of off-field transgressions. Zack Scott, a former Red Sox front office employee, was the team’s assistant GM before taking the interim GM job after Jared Porter was let go following sexual harassment allegation. Scott was then placed on leave after a DWI, and on Monday he was officially let go from the organization.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO