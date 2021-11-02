CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Acting GM Zack Scott Won't Be Retained by Mets After Dwi Arrest in August

By Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Scott's time as the acting general manager of the New York Mets is reportedly over. Andy Martino...

Pedro Feliciano Cause of Death Shocking: MLB Pitcher Found Dead At 45

MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45. The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered...
Report: Former Mets Reliever Pedro Feliciano Dead at 45

The Mets have also released a statement on Feliciano’s passing, which said the following:. “The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today. Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during his time in Queens. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Feliciano family. Rest in peace, Pedro.”
Giants GM Scott Harris not expected to take position with Mets

The Mets continue to search for a new baseball operations leader, but it doesn’t seem they’ve yet zeroed in on a likely hire. Michael Mayer of Metsmerized reported this morning that New York had recently spoken with Giants’ general manager Scott Harris. Andy Martino of SNY confirms the Mets were in contact with Harris but now rules him out as a potential candidate.
Report: Mets Have Spoken To Giants GM Scott Harris About Front Office Vacancy

With all the recent smoke surrounding Brian Sabean, the architect who built three World Series championship teams for the Giants, the Mets have their eye on San Francisco's current general manager. According to Mike Mayer of MMO, the Mets have spoken to Giants GM Scott Harris about joining their front...
New York Mets: Year of shakeup continues with Zack Scott news

The Zack Scott era with the New York Mets has reportedly come to an end after reports surfaced on Monday that Scott would not be retained in his current role as acting general manager. A little less than a year after being hired by the New York Mets, Zack Scott...
Mets strike out again: Brewers GM not interested (Reports)

Cross another name off the list of candidates for the Mets’ front office opening. According to reports on Wednesday morning, Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold has told the New York Mets “thanks, but no thanks” regarding the president of baseball operations opening. Arnold, 42, became Milwaukee’s GM last year.
Zack Scott out as Mets’ GM

A foregone conclusion becomes a reality, and the mess remains. According to a number of reports on Monday evening, the New York Mets will not retain acting general manager Zack Scott. Scott, 44, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with driving while intoxicated after reportedly attending a team event at...
Report: Cardinals GM Michael Girsch also turned Mets down

One thing seemingly certain in the MLB world as the beginning of November approaches is that plenty of capable individuals are happy not working for the New York Mets this fall. Derrick S. Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the Mets reached out to the St. Louis...
AP source: Mets fire acting GM Scott after DUI leave

NEW YORK (AP) — Acting general manager Zack Scott will not return to the New York Mets after being placed on administrative leave following an arrest on drunken driving charges in August, according to a person familiar with the firing. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
Mets Morning News: Zack won’t be back (as Mets GM)

The Mets officially parted ways with acting general manager Zack Scott, two months and one day after he was charged with DWI after police offers found him asleep behind the wheel early in the morning. Scott had been on administrative leave while awaiting his trial on December 8. Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson will add general manager to the list of positions they need to fill.
Morning Mound Visit: Mets dismiss GM Zack Scott

Anthony Dicomo | MLB.com: Zack Scott will not return to the Mets as general manager regardless of the result of his DUI trial. Scott took over the role of GM when Jared Porter was fired for sexual misconduct. Rob Mains | Baseball Prospectus $: Attendance was way down in 2021....
MLB Roundup 11/2: Mets part ways with Zack Scott

With only two teams playing right now, we are in something of a pre-offseason period, with teams trying to get their ducks in a row before free agency officially opens. And the biggest story hanging over this “pre-offseason” period has been the Mets front office search. The baseball operations situation in New York has been basically a constant mess for a few years now, with multiple changes having had to take place because of off-field transgressions. Zack Scott, a former Red Sox front office employee, was the team’s assistant GM before taking the interim GM job after Jared Porter was let go following sexual harassment allegation. Scott was then placed on leave after a DWI, and on Monday he was officially let go from the organization.
Mets to part ways with acting GM Zack Scott as search for new executives continues, per report

The New York Mets are still seeking a new president of baseball operations and a new general manager. While it's unclear when the Mets will be making a call on which individuals will hold those positions, one individual who definitely won't factor into the equation is former interim general manager Zack Scott. Rather, Scott will no longer be part of the organization, according to SNY's Andy Martino.
Mets Fire Acting GM Two Months After DWI Charge In Westchester

He’s outta there. Acting New York Mets general manager Zack Scott will not be coming back to the team after being arrested for allegedly drinking and driving in Westchester County over the summer after a trip to owner Steve Cohen’s Connecticut home over the summer. Scott, age 44, was busted for all…
Rye Resident & Mets GM Fired in Wake of DWI Charge

Rye resident and acting Mets general manager Zach Scott was fired from the team on Monday. Only two months ago, Scott was found asleep in his car at a traffic light in White Plains and failed failed the three standardized field sobriety tests. More details from the NY Post, AP...
Report: Mets Showing Interest In Ex-Angels GM Billy Eppler

With general manager meetings just five days away, the Mets are still in search of a top executive to lead their baseball operations department. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are showing interest in former Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler for their president of baseball operations vacancy.
