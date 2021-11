It remains to be seen whether the 2-5 Giants will be buyers or sellers. But, according to head coach Joe Judge, they won’t mortgage the future to try and salvage the season. “I always think long term,” Judge said (via NFL.com). “Sometimes, long-term can come in a move you can make immediately at this point, but I’m always thinking long-term. I’ve said this from the beginning, I’m not about taking shortcuts into anything. I’ve made it very clear in terms of my vision of the team and where I want to build it. It’s being built for long-term success.”

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO