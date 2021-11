YOUNGSTOWN — Burgan Real Estate recently hired Debbie Skaggs as its newest Realtor. “I always put 110% into every task I’m handed, trying to do better than I was yesterday,” Skaggs said in a news release. “To have found a company like Burgan Real Estate, who embraces this thought of being better every day, is a place where I can become a great Realtor and do what I love to the best of my ability.”

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO