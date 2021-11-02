CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Partly cloudy skies, comfortable temps for Tuesday

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 6 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are going to be comfortable again in Central Florida on Tuesday.

Central Floridians can expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Daytime highs will reach the low 80s.

A fall front is on its way to Central Florida. It will arrive Friday.

It will drop daytime highs into the low to mid 70s for the rest of the week.

New Smyrna Beach sunrise (Susan)

Orlando, FL
Community Policy