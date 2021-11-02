Partly cloudy skies, comfortable temps for Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are going to be comfortable again in Central Florida on Tuesday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Central Floridians can expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Daytime highs will reach the low 80s.

A fall front is on its way to Central Florida. It will arrive Friday.

It will drop daytime highs into the low to mid 70s for the rest of the week.

New Smyrna Beach sunrise (Susan)

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2021 Cox Media Group