Oceanport, NJ

'This is twisted': Fred Schneider of The B-52's wants you to see this underground classic

 6 days ago
Fred Schneider wants you to join him at the movies. Schneider, the B-52's singer born in Newark and raised in Oceanport, will be at the IFC Center in New York City on Monday, Nov. 8, to present a screening of a cult classic favorite film of his, Tony Richardson's 1965 dark...

