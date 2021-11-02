CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investing Squid pro quo

Cover picture for the articleLast Tuesday SQUID – a cryptocurrency based on the Netflix series Squid Game – launched with a price of $0.01. Over the course of a few days, it rose many thousands of percent to more than $2,860 by yesterday morning. Specifically, in under one week, it rose more than 230,000% to...

What Squid Game Can Teach You About Crypto Investing

ITNewsAfrica - Netflix’s smash hit series Squid Game has prompted fans to create everything from reenactment videos to custom merchandise. The strangest creation by far, though, has to be SQUID , a crypto-asset inspired by the series. In less than a week, from 26 October to 1 November, SQUID’s price...
Battle for Preeminence in Investment — DeFi Is Upsetting the Status Quo

The world of investment is changing, and the balance is tipping in favor of smaller investors. Look around, and you will see that the entire cosmos of the finance capital remains an elite sport. This is because the current model is based on big investors getting big wins. On the...
Markets await fresh developments

Overview: Last week's bond market rally has stalled. Benchmark 10-year yields are up 1-3 bp in Europe, and the three bp increase in the US puts the yield slightly below 1.50%. Equities were mixed in the Asia Pacific region. Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Australia nursed losses after the regional benchmark (MSCI) rose 0.65% last week. The Stoxx 600 had a seven-session rally in tow, but it is little changed in the European morning. It rose 1.65% last week. US futures indices are hovering around little changed levels after new record highs were set before the weekend. The US dollar is narrowly mixed. The New Zealand dollar and Norwegian krone are the strongest of the majors. The Swedish krona, Swiss franc, and sterling are struggling. The yen and euro are little changed. Emerging market currencies are also mixed to start the new week. The freely accessible and liquid emerging market currencies are mostly lower, with the South African rand a notable exception. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is posting small gains for the second consecutive session and the fourth in the past five. It rose almost 0.5% last week. Rising yields seem to be sapping gold's luster. It made a new high near $1821 before backing off. Oil prices are firm. Recall that last Thursday, December, WTI was sold to almost a one-month low near $78.25. The lack of follow-through on Friday saw a strong close and additional gains to nearly $82.60. Russian gas shipment to Europe was expected to increase this week after Gazprom finished rebuilding domestic stocks, but there is no sign of it. On the contrary, Gazprom has indicated that there will be no spot sales this week. Natural gas prices in Europe (Dutch benchmark) is up around 6% today.
Elon Musk to sell 10% of Tesla stock, Rivian goes public

Elon Musk is shaking Twitter with his suggestion to sell 10% of his Tesla stock to pay taxes. Investors are ready for a decent dive in the share price this Monday, but the latter could be opportunity to strengthen the bullish positions. Else in the EV, Rivian IPO is one...
The Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies With a Brighter Future Than Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu's historic gain has turned patient crypto investors into millionaires. Unfortunately, Shiba Inu has numerous flaws that could cause it to lose most of its value. The following five cryptocurrencies are a much better bet than SHIB to outperform over the long run. Dating back to the late 1800s,...
Escapist Magazine

Squid Pro Quo: Squid Game Is Super Illegal, but the Real-Life Law of It Is Pretty Complex

Squid Game has set the world on fire. Since its launch in mid-September, the show has become the most watched show on Netflix by a wide margin, and internal Netflix documents estimate that the show will bring in nearly $900 million of revenue (or roughly 23 Squid Games’ worth of prize money). In fact, the show has been so popular that it has even led to the creation of real-life squid games around the world. Given that the squid game is, in essence, a voluntary Hunger Games-style murderfest, you might think that the games would be illegal. And you would be right. But the legal complexities of the squid games are more interesting than one might think.
The Independent

Japan's SoftBank sinks into losses over China investments

SoftBank Group Corp. sank into red ink for the July-September period, dragged down by losses on its investments in China the Japanese technology conglomerate said Monday. SoftBank reported a 397.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) loss for the fiscal second quarter, compared to a 627 billion yen profit recorded the same period the previous year. Quarterly sales grew 11% to 1.5 trillion yen ($13 billion).Tokyo- based SoftBank said its investment portfolio called Vision Fund suffered losses, including the value of its stake in South Korean online retailer Coupang. But it said it booked gains on its shares in DoorDash,...
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Tesla tweets, bears are beat, but Buffet hoards cash

Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 8:. Tesla (TSLA) is once again stealing the headlines, but this time good old Elon is sending the stock sliding as he runs a Twitter poll to sell 10% of his holding. The guy is pure box office and gives great copy, so keep it coming Elon. Tesla shares were down 7% premarket but have bounced to -5% currently. See more here.
Global equities mixed after strong US jobs report

The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently. Futures on US equity benchmarks are down currently. Brent is advancing currently after Saudi Arabia’s state owned Saudi Aramco raised its official selling price of crude to all buyers across the globe. Gold prices are edging down. Markets are moving in different directions currently...
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
Did The Fed Just Set The Stock Market Up For A Crash?

As noted last week, the more significant concern remains the underlying technical condition of the market. While the rally has been impressive, rising to all-time highs, the market is now back to more extreme overbought levels. Furthermore, our “money flow buy signal” is near a peak and slightly triggered a...
S&P 500 steady above 4,700 amid risk-on market sentiment

The S&P 500 advances 0.07% is sitting at 4702, with energy and materials as the leading gainers. The Dow Jones Industrial adds 0.23%, currently at 36,412. The Nasdaq Composite is barely down 0.01% at 16,358. The S&P 500 edges higher in the New York session, up some 0.08%, sits at...
SmartAsset

Money Market Funds: A Guide for Investors

Money market funds are mutual funds that invest in high-quality short-term debts from governments, banks and corporations. They are different from the money market accounts you open at a bank. Money market funds are actually mutual funds that are baskets … Continue reading → The post Money Market Funds: A Guide for Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
