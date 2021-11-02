Investing Squid pro quo

Overview: Last week's bond market rally has stalled. Benchmark 10-year yields are up 1-3 bp in Europe, and the three bp increase in the US puts the yield slightly below 1.50%. Equities were mixed in the Asia Pacific region. Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Australia nursed losses after the regional benchmark (MSCI) rose 0.65% last week. The Stoxx 600 had a seven-session rally in tow, but it is little changed in the European morning. It rose 1.65% last week. US futures indices are hovering around little changed levels after new record highs were set before the weekend. The US dollar is narrowly mixed. The New Zealand dollar and Norwegian krone are the strongest of the majors. The Swedish krona, Swiss franc, and sterling are struggling. The yen and euro are little changed. Emerging market currencies are also mixed to start the new week. The freely accessible and liquid emerging market currencies are mostly lower, with the South African rand a notable exception. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is posting small gains for the second consecutive session and the fourth in the past five. It rose almost 0.5% last week. Rising yields seem to be sapping gold's luster. It made a new high near $1821 before backing off. Oil prices are firm. Recall that last Thursday, December, WTI was sold to almost a one-month low near $78.25. The lack of follow-through on Friday saw a strong close and additional gains to nearly $82.60. Russian gas shipment to Europe was expected to increase this week after Gazprom finished rebuilding domestic stocks, but there is no sign of it. On the contrary, Gazprom has indicated that there will be no spot sales this week. Natural gas prices in Europe (Dutch benchmark) is up around 6% today.

