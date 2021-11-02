CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

https://topbabyseats.com/lightweight-infant-car-seat/

By tinfantcar
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

Best Lightweight Infant Car Seat Every vehicle seat sold in the US should meet...

community.hpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
AutoExpress

New Silver Cross Balance i-Size child car seat review

The Silver Cross Balance i-Size is a talented, comfortable, high quality and ultimately very safe seat, designed to fit your little one as they grow. Priced at around £250, it’s pretty good value, too. Price: Around £250. Contact: silvercrossbaby.com. Choosing a car seat that fits your child as they grow...
CARS
KTEN.com

When Poorly Made or Installed Car Seats Lead to Severe Child Injury

Originally Posted On: https://www.omtrial.com/when-poorly-made-or-installed-car-seats-lead-to-severe-child-injury/. In June 2021, a mother and her 3-year-old child were tragically killed in a car accident in North Carolina after the mother fell asleep at the wheel. According to the State Troopers, the child died because the child’s car seat was not properly installed. This heartbreaking...
TRAFFIC
AutoExpress

BeSafe iZi Turn B child car seat review

Simple to use and packed with safety features, the BeSafe iZi Turn B is the perfect car seat for the early years of your child's life. It's not cheap, but it's a quality and well designed product that will ensure your little one is comfortable regardless of the length of journey.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedrive

Best Convertible Car Seats (Review & Buying Guide) in 2021

Save money and space with these safe and efficient convertible car seats. The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. One of the surprising things about parenting is the sheer amount of stuff you need when you have a baby. One of the most important items you’ll need is a car seat and if you’re looking to save money and not add a lot of extra equipment to your repertoire, a convertible car seat is a great option. Convertible car seats are designed to grow with your child, minimizing the need to purchase brand new equipment each time your child grows past a certain height or weight. If you’re in the market for a new convertible car seat, we’ve got you covered with our list of top picks and a handy buying guide that will have you confidently choosing the best option to suit your needs.
BUYING CARS
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
UPI News

Bear breaks into unlocked car in Colorado, poops in the back seat

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado said a bear broke into an unlocked car and left behind a trashed interior and "an extra special surprise in the back seat." The Aspen Police Department said the bear bandit apparently opened one of the vehicle's unlocked doors and climbed inside to shred the seats and tear apart the doors from the inside.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

OSHA Vaccine Mandate Affects Roughly 80 Million Workers, Includes $10K Fine, 6-Month Prison Sentence for Non-Compliance

The United States's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) implemented a new vaccine requirement that would affect businesses that have more than 100 employees, warning workers that they could face $10,000 fines and six-month prison sentences for lying about their vaccination status. On Thursday, OSHA announced the new vaccine requirements...
HEALTH
abc27 News

Don’t Waste Your Money: Walmart deals

(WHTM) — Lining up outside a store for hours, with those Black Friday ads from the Thanksgiving newspapers, is so 2009. Walmart has just released its first Black Friday ad, listing dozens of Deals for Days that start Nov. 3. Plus, a second round of deals launches Nov. 10, and these are the real thing, […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon firefighters offer free car seat clinic

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 1-13 years, but many deaths and injuries can be prevented by proper use of car seats, boosters, and seat belts. Making sure a child is in the right seat and that the seat is properly installed can prevent death and injuries, and the Lebanon Fire Department wants to help parents get the proper fit and installation.
LEBANON, IN
ocmomblog.com

Picking the Right Car Seat for Your Child: An Essential Guide

Every parent knows how crucial it is to have a high-quality car seat for their child. It doesn’t really matter whether you have a ten-month-old or a five-year-old, you have to be very cautious when it comes to it. It is for sure one of the most important purchases you...
CARS
wfla.com

Best car seat travel bag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Traveling with a child can come with some stressful moments if you are not prepared. One thing you might not think about while packing is how you will transport the car seat. Different modes of transportation have different rules, but regardless, a travel bag will protect your car seat from damage and make it easier to carry on the go. A good car seat travel bag will have quality materials, coordinating accessories, fit everything it needs to, and be convenient to carry.
TRAVEL
PIX11

Westchester County hospital screens car seat safety

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — Government statistics show that motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children in the United States, and now a Westchester hospital is offering parents an option to help keep their kids safe – just in case. The Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco has certified car seat safety […]
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Fire & Rescue to host Halloween-themed car seat inspection

Motor vehicle collisions are one of the leading causes of death among children in the U.S. When installed properly, child safety seats can reduce risk of serious injury or death by up to 71%. Unfortunately, research indicates that more than half of all car seats are installed incorrectly. In an...
COLUMBIA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy