CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Le Creuset x Harry Potter features Quidditch casserole and Deathly Hallows spoon rest – but of course

By Duncan Bell
T3.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the face of it a Le Creuset x Harry Potter collection might seem a little odd. Le Creuset used to be sold exclusively old, moderately rich people. Nowadays it's a TikTok and Insta sensation, and popular with millennials. However, the popular theory around that is that today's modern young folk...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
manisteenews.com

36 Harry Potter gifts for kids and adults

The great thing about having Harry Potter gifts on your wishlist is that it leaves you so many options. Every year, without fail, the Wizarding World conjures up a new batch of treats for fans of the Boy Who Lived. The good news is we’ve sifted through the endless gift...
SHOPPING
food24.com

Partner content: Introducing the new Le Creuset cannelé tray

Discover the newly launched cannelé tray that has arrived in Le Creuset stores nationwide, as well as online. Celebrate the versatility of the cannelé with a selection of savoury and sweet recipes. The possibilities are endless, from traditional rum and vanilla to moreish chocolate varieties or a delightful cheese cannelé. Cannelés are enjoyed by young and old in France and by lovers of French gastronomy around the world. As precious as madeleines to the heart of French people, cannelés are an iconic delicacy from the port city of Bordeaux where rum and vanilla from the islands were readily available. The cannelé is a soft and tender, custard-centred French pastry with a rich amber crust. Made with simple ingredients, the secret to the perfect cannelé resides in the cooking temperature and resting time.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoon Rest#Casserole#Tattooine Dutch
CNET

Whoa! A 3.5-quart Le Creuset pot is down to $120 (Update: Sold out)

Attention: There's a real-deal Le Creuset enameled cast-iron essential oven in matte grey down to $120 right now. As someone who keeps tabs on French cookware pricing the way brokers track stocks, I can tell you that's as low as you're going to find a piece of cookware like this from the coveted French cookware maker. Unless, ya know, it falls off the back of a truck or something.
SHOPPING
Business Wire

Le Creuset Introduces New Harry Potter™ Inspired Collection

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Le Creuset announces the launch of the new Harry Potter™ x Le Creuset Collection in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The limited-edition collection includes an enchanting mix of enameled cast iron, stoneware, tools and textiles each featuring designs inspired by the Wizarding World. Le Creuset continues...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Le Creuset's Harry Potter Food Truck Is Giving Away Themed Food And Cookware For Free

Something magical (and delicious) is happening for Potterheads this week. From Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, Le Creuset's Harry Potter food truck in NYC is not only giving away some tasty treats, but a chance to win cookware from its new Wizarding World collection. Instead of grabbing something from the Honeydukes Express trolley, you and your friends can stop by the food truck for some fantastic fare. The Harry Potter-inspired menu includes a savory Half Moon Pasty and Golden Scotch Egg made with a soft-boiled egg wrapped with a spiced Beyond Beef coating that’s deep fried until golden brown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Allrecipes.com

Le Creuset Just Launched a Magical New Kitchen Collection — and Everything Is Going on Our Holiday Wish Lists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Williams Sonoma has long had an exclusive Harry Potter line, including everything from the fun and whimsical Instant Pot 6-Qt Duo Plus Harry Potter to a Harry Potter Hedwig Cookie Jar.
LIFESTYLE
coolprogeny.com

Harry Potter Halloween is BACK at Johnny’s!

Calling all Potterheads — Hogwarts arrived today at Johnny’s in Roland Park!. Harry Potter Halloween is back by popular demand, October 25 – October 31! Rooms are decorated just like Hogwarts, they’re making butterbeer, and guests can enjoy themed desserts and adult elixirs all week long. There will also be a live Magician on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at 5:30pm.
LIFESTYLE
myrecipes.com

Reviewers Are Obsessed with This Retro Dutch Oven That's Half the Price of a Le Creuset

We're all about making comforting, cozy meals as the air cools this fall. Plenty of our favorite comfort food dinners come together in a sturdy Dutch oven—from quick and easy vegetarian chili to whole roasted chicken. And while we love our Dutch ovens, whether they're from Lodge, Le Creuset or Staub, they can be pretty expensive (and pretty dang heavy).
LIFESTYLE
myrecipes.com

Le Creuset Just Launched a Pet Line, So You Can Spoil Your Furry Best Friend

Anyone who knows me knows that I'm obsessed with my fur baby (read: my American Eskimo Dog, Grits). I'm always trying to find new ways to spoil Grits (like with new toys or a batch of Ina Garten's homemade dog biscuits). And now I can give his kitchenware a much-needed upgrade, thanks to Le Creuset's brand-new pet collection that just dropped today.
PET SERVICES
The Independent

Aldi’s Le Creuset-inspired cast-iron cookware is back for winter – here’s how to buy it

The days are getting shorter and darker, temperatures are dropping, and coffee shops are bringing back their pumpkin spice lattes. It’s goodbye to summer and hello to autumn. But if the arrival of the colder climes does not spark joy for you, we’ve found something that might just get you excited for stewing season – and it all comes from our favourite budget-friendly supermarket, Aldi.The retailer has brought back its bestselling cast-iron cookware range for all your slow-cooked dinner and soup needs, and, as before, it looks strikingly similar to Le Creuset’s kitchenware. But, this time the range comes in...
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Le Creuset Is Giving Shoppers Up to to 40% Off Cookware and Bakeware Right Now—Plus, There's a Free Gift with Purchase

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Le Creuset's best-selling items span everything from their cast-iron cookware to stoneware-style bakeware. If you're looking to get a head start on holiday shopping, you'll be pleased to know that this beloved company is currently hosting a sale on these items and more for up to 40 percent off. The Le Creuset Sauteuse ($180, originally $300, lecreuset.com) features sloping sides and a large cooking surface that makes it perfect for simmering along with searing, sautéing, braising, and frying. In need of a bakeware set overhaul? Then look no further than the Le Creuset Seven-Piece Nonstick Metal Bakeware Set ($150, originally $243, lecreuset.com), which includes a square cake pan, large sheet pan, cookie sheet, loaf pan, 12-cup muffin tray, rectangular cake pan, and a springform pan. Along with getting discounted cooking and baking essentials, the brand is offering a free gift. When entering the code "COZY" with a purchase of $250 at checkout, you can snag a set of two mugs until October 31.
SHOPPING
allears.net

AllEars TV: TAKE MY MONEY, Harry Potter!

Molly is taking you on a full tour, so sit back, relax, and grab a Pumpkin Juice and floo powder — it’s off to the Big Apple!. What’s your favorite part of Harry Potter New York? Let us know in the comments below!. AllEars TV: I’m Breaking Up With Disney...
TV & VIDEOS
marthastewart.com

Le Creuset Just Launched Must-Have Products for Your Pets, Including Treat Jars, Bowls, and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Le Creuset is best known for their durable, beautiful kitchen essentials, like cast-iron skillets and stockpots, nonstick baking sheets and pans, and more. Now, however, you bring home Le Creuset must-haves for the entire family, including your pets. The company's new collection is made exclusively for your four-legged companions, and the pieces will help them get ready for mealtime each day. Surprise your furry friend with a treat jar, like the Le Creuset Pet Collection Treat Jar ($45, lecreuset.com), and a pet bowl, such as the Le Creuset Medium Pet Collection Bowl ($25, lecreuset.com). Each of these are crafted from human-grade carbon steel and finished with a colorful glaze and three rings in a fetching dog bone design.
PET SERVICES
TIME

All the Harry Potter Movies, Ranked

Blame ABC Family for playing Sorcerer’s Stone on repeat throughout the 2000s, but for many Millennials (and now, their children) a chill in the air demands curling up on the couch for a Harry Potter rewatch.
MOVIES
Times Union

All I want for Christmas is this Harry Potter x Le Creuset cookware

This new Harry Potter x Le Creuset collection is here to add a little bit of magic to your kitchen, no matter what your skills are. Both wizards and muggles will love the spell-binding set, which features several iconic Le Creuset pieces with a Wizarding World twist. Highlights include a...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy