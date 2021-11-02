CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

AFM: How Streaming “Tsunami,” Local Content Are Transforming the Independent Market

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

Independent producers, distributors and financiers gathering (virtually) for the 2021 AFM face an indie marketplace that has seen “complete and utter disruption” over the last few years, as traditional models for bankrolling and profiting from independent movies has been upended.

Speaking at the AFM opening session, titled “The Independent Film Ecosphere — Present and Future,”veteran sales executive Brian O’Shea, CEO of The Exchange, noted that new streaming technology has “liquidated or completely eradicated a big revenue stream for filmmakers and for distributors and financiers” by wiping out downstream exploitation in traditional home video and television. “AVOD [advertising video on demand] is becoming…basically what basic cable was,” said O’Shea, who noted that the online revolution “becomes opportunity” if producers and financiers can be more closely involved with filmmakers in developing and creating content.

“Because as this disruption happens, both historically but also looking forward, the control center comes closer and closer to the creators, and we want to be closer and closer to them and complement their business, but with us ourselves becoming creators as well,” he noted.

Liesl Copland, executive vp of content and platform strategy at Participant, pointed to the transformative impact of the major streamers — from Netflix, Amazon Prime and AppleTV+ to newcomers HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+ and others — in shaping the kind of indie films that get made and what sort of financing is possible for them.

“It’s not really about ‘what format is it? Film or episodic? Or a genre?’ It’s about ‘Is it subscriber acquisition or subscriber retention content’?” she noted. “And I think we have to blend that into our thinking when we’re dealing with the streamers, and then I think what the big problem becomes — they don’t have to recoup because they’re a revenue line and their cost bases and their revenue bases are two different things — and they don’t get revenue per film.”

Copland called the impact of the streamers a “tsunami” that the indie business will be dealing with for years, adding that the impact of the COVID pandemic, which collapsed traditional theatrical windows worldwide, is likely to be permanent. –

“I do think that we’ll wake up from COVID and the windows will have forever been changed,” she said.

In terms of what content the global market wants right now, Jonathan Kier, the former Sierra/Affinity executive who recently launched Upgrade Productions, a shingle devoted to local-language productions worldwide, pointed to the success of non-English-language series such as Netflix’s Korean megahit Squid Game .

“My mother is obsessed with Turkish soap operas and my brother is watching German series – these are things that were not available two years ago,” Kier said. “This all goes back to data — as it turns out, there is an audience there — and a lot of the sort of traditional gatekeepers, which were broadcasters around the world, who would say to me ‘No, we don’t want this film, we don’t want this project,’ they were wrong, it turns out. The audience is there. That’s why I think this is creating a lot of opportunities.”

When it comes to English-language product, however, the trend is towards going big.

“The bigger, the better,” said Brian O’Shea, when asked about what works in the current indie marketplace. “The action, special FX, sci-fi, the visual mediums, because people are engaged in that, especially with new technology differing their attention to bite-sized moments. You have to constantly keep people engaged and the best way to do that is having spectacle events that you don’t see anywhere else.”

The 2021 American Film Market runs through Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ Subscription Price Drops to $1.99 for One Month

Disney is slashing the price of its Disney+ subscription to $1.99 for one month as part of a slew of promotions leading up to Disney+ Day on Nov. 12. New and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for one month of Disney+ at the discounted price through Nov. 14. The offer is available to users in the U.S. and all other countries where Disney+ is live, except for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. (After the one-month subscription finishes, the price will return to $7.99 a month.) Though the Disney+ Day promotions are focused on the company’s streaming offering, the company...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Theatres Posts Higher Revenue, Shrinks Losses Amid Box Office Rebound

As AMC Theatres sees rebounding October attendance figures for its movie screens, parent AMC Entertainment Holdings shrunk its flow of red ink on Monday, even as the cinema giant warned pandemic challenges still remain. The world’s largest movie theater chain recorded a $224.2 million net loss, or 44 cents per share, on $763.2 million in revenue. During the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of $8.41 per share and an overall third quarter revenue of $119.5 million. The latest quarterly performance beat an expected loss per share of 51 cents from analysts, and revenue for the quarter estimated to reach $717.1...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Never Have I Ever’ Stars Seeking Big Pay Raises for Season 3 (Exclusive)

The young stars of Netflix breakout comedy Never Have I Ever are seeking rich new deals for season three of the Netflix comedy from producers Universal Television. Stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi), Darren Barnet (Paxton), Jaren Lewison (Ben), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola) and Ramona Young (Eleanor) are among those seeking pay increases ahead of season three of the comedy inspired by the adolescent years of exec producer Mindy Kaling. The first table read of season three is scheduled for Monday afternoon. A source close to the production notes that many cast members are still expected to attend the virtual table read...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony’s Electric Ray And Motion Content Secure E4 Celebrity Cooking Format

EXCLUSIVE: Oven-shy celebrities are to be thrown into the dining deep end in an E4 celebrity cooking format from Sony Pictures Television’s Electric Ray and Motion Content Group. Airing next year, Celebrity Cooking School [working title] will pit non-chefs against each other in weekly challenges, overseen by a yet-to-be-named chef who will teach them how to conquer the kitchen. Channel 4 Commissioning Editor Vivienne Molokwu called the format a “glossy new celebrity cooking show with a reality twist.” It is reflective of E4 controller Karl Warner’s desire to order more factual-entertainment formats for the youth-skewing Channel 4 portfolio channel, which is having a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Television#Afm#Tsunami#The Exchange#Avod#Paramount
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Sees Q3 Sales Surge, Losses Narrow Amid Theatrical Recovery; CEO Says Chain Welcomed 40M Moviegoers Globally

AMC Entertainment saw revenue jump to $763 million last quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts on a strong movie slate and accelerating theatrical recovery. Adjusted EPS losses of 44 cents a share shrank from a loss of $8.41 a year ago. Analysts had anticipated sales of $708 million with an EPS loss of 53 cents. As of quarter’s end on September 30, AMC operated 596 domestic theatres and 351 internationally. Substantially all of them were open for the entirety of the third quarter. Some 40 million moviegoers attended during the quarter. Aron said the world’s largest chain is also encouraged by the results from...
RETAIL
Variety

Disney Plus Priced at $1.99 for First Month as Part of Company-Wide ‘Disney Plus Day’ Promotions

The Walt Disney Co. has enlisted just about every part of the company for Disney Plus Day — which is actually a weeklong series of promotions, events and content premieres. It’s ultimately aimed, of course, at driving up paying subscribers for the global streaming service. Among the deals: Starting Monday (Nov. 8) through Sunday, Nov. 14, new and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers can get one month of the service for $1.99 (available in the U.S. and select countries). After the first month, the service goes back to the regular price ($7.99/month in the U.S.) The media conglom is launching a...
BUSINESS
Variety

AMC Quarterly Revenues Beat Projections as Moviegoers Begin to Return to Cinemas

Audiences are slowly but surely returning to cinemas. That’s the takeaway from AMC Entertainment’s most recent quarterly earnings report, which saw the world’s largest exhibitor post $755.6 million in revenue, a major increase from the $119.5 million in revenue that it reported in the same period in 2020. Losses for the three month period ending in September also shrunk, falling to $224.2 million, or 44 cents per share, compared to the $905.8 million, or $8.41 per share, that the company hemorrhaged in the year-ago quarter. That came at a time when COVID-19 was raging, vaccines were not available and most major...
MOVIES
Variety

Streamers and Awards Buzz Help Foreign-Language Films Flourish in Digital Era

While Hollywood blockbusters such as “Dune” and “No Time to Die” are dominating the U.S. box office, foreign-language specialty titles are proving their theatrical mettle in the early post-pandemic era. Driven by Bong Joon Ho’s historic best picture win for “Parasite” in 2019, U.S. awards season has never been more open to non-English-language fare, with Julia Ducournau’s shocking “Titane,” Valdimar Jóhannsson’s chilling “Lamb” and Asghar Farhadi’s sobering “A Hero” getting Oscar buzz in categories beyond international feature film. Where larger U.S. distributors now buy fewer of these titles, independent outfits like A24, Neon, IFC Films and Samuel Goldwyn Films have stepped forward...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Amazon Launches Prime Video Channels Bundle in Australia

Amazon Prime members in Australia will now be able to add twelve on-demand TV and streaming entertainment channels to their Prime Video subscription. Channels include Paramount Plus, Hayu, Starzplay, MGM, and AMC Plus. The streamer’s initiative, which makes it more like a cable provider, is called Prime Video Channels. It has previously been launched in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Brazil, Austria, India, Italy, Japan, Canada, Mexico, France, and Spain. The cheapest channel among the dozen represents an add-on of A$3.99 ($3) per month. All offer a seven-day free trial and anytime cancellation. “We are simplifying our customers’ entertainment experience, making it even...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘No Time to Die’ Will Be Available to Rent Next Week in the U.S.

“No Time to Die,” the latest entry in the James Bond series, will be available to rent for $19.99 on digital platforms in the U.S. starting on Tuesday. An MGM representative confirmed the news to Variety.  The 007 blockbuster will be available on all major platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum and Vudu. The premium video-on-demand rental will provide viewers 48 hours of access to the film. After being delayed multiple times throughout the pandemic, “No Time to Die” hit theaters in North America on Oct. 8. The film’s PVOD release arriving only a little over a month after its theatrical...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Millennium Boss on Casting ‘Expendables 4’ and Small-Screen Plans (‘Rambo’ TV?)

An ever-present market flagbearer (a flag perhaps clutched by a bruised and bloodied hand), action film overlord Millennium Media appears to have emerged from the coronavirus pandemic even more battle-hardened than usual. The indie studio may have seen a Milli Vanilli biopic with Brett Ratner go up in smoke earlier this year, but the wheels are now firmly spinning on another long-gestating project, sword and sorcery feature Red Sonja, now with Joey Soloway at the helm (they replaced Bryan Singer), Hannah John Kamen in the lead role and a shoot planned for spring 2022. Then there’s arguably the biggest product in Millennium’s arsenal,...
MOVIES
Deadline

International Insider: AFM Trends; Climate Content Pledge; Middle East In The Spotlight; Midas Man

Afternoon International Insiders, Max Goldbart here. It’s been another busy week but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with all the latest news and analysis. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. American Film Market Trends Solid packages: It’s hard to recall an AFM that had as many solid packages as this one. The emergence from Covid lockdowns and the lack of a market in Toronto this year have helped boost the offering. Since we were last in your inbox, we’ve also broken news of buzzy new projects from Martin McDonagh, Daisy Ridley (pictured) and Mathieu Kassovitz,...
MARKETS
Screendaily

How Geneva Digital Market is transforming virtual into reality

Geneva Digital Market (GDM) has long helped the industry keep up with the rapid pace of change in immersive filmmaking and this year promises to be no different. The industry platform of Geneva International Film Festival (GIFF) will return from November 8-12 to demystify and showcase groundbreaking new forms of storytelling, told using virtual, augmented and extended reality (XR).
TECHNOLOGY
The Hollywood Reporter

From Pilot Season to Streaming Deals, a Top TV Agent Weighs In on the State of the Industry

Erin Junkin never anticipated working in entertainment. But 19 years after starting at Endeavor, she’s now the co-head of WME’s television department and the only woman in the industry to hold such a post. Originally starting in the mailroom before working her way up through the ranks alongside WME’s Rick Rosen, Ari Greenburg, Ari Emanuel and Paul Haas, Junkin now has her finger on the pulse of the TV industry as she and Tom Wellington co-run the agency’s sprawling TV department. Now, as the industry begins to emerge following a year of pandemic-related changes and a racial reckoning, Junkin sat down with...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Networks Interim CEO Touts “Beauty of Small Numbers,” Sees No Need to “Scale by Acquisition”

AMC Networks, the company behind the AMC, IFC and Sundance Channel networks, as well as niche streaming services like horror-centric Shudder, is in “a great position with several notable strategic advantages,” including its smaller size that allows it to benefit from the “beauty of small numbers,” interim CEO Matt Blank said Friday. On the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call, his first public appearance since he took on the role, he was questioned about AMC Networks’ appetite for mergers or acquisitions given that Wall Street has long seen it as a potential deal partner given its smaller scale. “We don’t feel that...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Prentice Penny Launches Comic Book Company, Already Developing Two Titles for TV (Exclusive)

Prentice Penny keeps lining up post-Insecure work. The TV writer and producer, who recently inked a pack to move his Penny for Your Thoughts shingle to Disney’s Onyx Collective, is also turning his attention to comic books. Partnering with Stranger Comics’ Founder Sebastian A. Jones, Penny is launching a yet-to-be-named joint venture to identify and support new talent in the independent comic book world — functioning as an incubator and development lab for BIPOC creators and their IP to find inroads to publication and adaptation to other mediums. Jones and Penny have already identified two projects, David Crownson’s Harriet Tubman Demon Slayer...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Upgrade Productions Looking to Capitalize on ‘Squid Game’ Effect

Over the years, Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier have racked up the frequent flyer miles. Brodlie, as senior vp of international content for Disney+ helped build a development slate of series for the streamer across Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Latin America. Before that, Brodlie managed the local-language film department at Paramount Vantage, oversaw local-language production in Spain, France and Italy for Sony, and, at the start of his career, snatched up non-English-language titles, such as Hero, Amélie and City Of God for U.S. release by Miramax. Kier has been on the other side of the business, selling mostly English-language films to the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Suits Against Netflix Could Shake Streaming

These days, it’s “Operation Varsity Blues” parents and the “Central Park Five” prosecutor. Then there’s a Jeffrey Epstein buddy as well as the “Panama Papers” law firm. And, let’s not forget, a former Soviet chess grandmaster, too. When it comes to legal enemies, Netflix has made more than a few. In fact, a review of court records shows the streamer is facing more active libel suits than any big news organization. Think it’s CNN, The New York Times, Fox News or some other media outlet that has the most to lose from changing defamation standards in favor of plaintiffs? Well, perhaps,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Networks U.S. Advertising Revenue Jumps 22 Percent as ‘The Walking Dead’ Returned

AMC Networks, the company behind the AMC, IFC and Sundance Channel networks, as well as niche streaming services like horror-centric Shudder, said Friday that its U.S. advertising revenue jumped 22 percent during the third quarter and that it has seen continued streaming subscriber growth. Its third-quarter financials exceeded Wall Street estimates, with management increasing its full-year 2021 forecast for revenue and adjusted operating income. It was the company’s first earnings report since it named former Showtime Networks chief Matthew Blank its interim CEO, taking over from company veteran Josh Sapan, in late August. In late September, AMC Networks also said that COO...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Are Netflix’s Subtitles So Bad?

The massive international success of Netflix’s Squid Game has significantly raised the profile of subtitling, a traditionally overlooked craft that is becoming increasingly essential to the efficient functioning of the global entertainment industry. As the multinational streaming platforms invest huge sums in local-language series and movies — Netflix is spending more than a half-billion dollars on Korean content alone this year, while Disney+ and HBO Max are radically increasing their own international output — ensuring that such fare can be fully understood and appreciated by audiences worldwide is taking on growing significance. The streamers undoubtedly have helped drive the popularity of content...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy