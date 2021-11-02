Is now the right time to buy the NZD/JPY? [Video]

The GBP rightly sinks lower this week as the Bank of England defies rates market expectations of a 15bps rate hike. The Bank of England has communicated by this decision that they fear hindering growth by raising rates too quickly more than the risk of rising inflation. This seems a fair assessment given that pent up savings should mean some inflation can be managed by businesses and consumers. However, rates traders were pricing in a full four 25 bps of rate hikes for next year. Those bets are now being sharply withdrawn and this is sinking the GBP.

CURRENCIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO