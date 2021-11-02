CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Man Utd keen on Caglar Soyuncu as Barca eye Donny Van De Beek

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPSwV_0cjuoh6t00

What the papers say

Out-of-form Barcelona are interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek on loan in January, according to Spanish outlet SPORT. The 24-year-old Holland international has made just a handful of Premier League appearances since joining United from Ajax 13 months ago.

The Red Devils are said to be interested in bringing Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu , 25, to Old Trafford in the winter transfer window, reports the Mirror.

According to Football London, Villarreal boss Unai Emery says he “doesn’t know anything” about a possible switch to Newcastle to succeed Steve Bruce. The former Arsenal manager has recently been linked with the vacant position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fzsh_0cjuoh6t00

Following a survey of 10,000 Newcastle fans, the players they most want to see move to St James’ Park were Conor Coady , Aaron Ramsey and Jesse Lingard , reports the Chronicle.

Newcastle are ready to splash the cash following last month’s takeover and Wolves’ Coady, along with Burnley’s James Tarkowski were the leading names to add to the Magpies’ defence in January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham : The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder has caught the eye of a number of clubs, with Liverpool the latest to join the race, writes the Liverpool Echo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6FKb_0cjuoh6t00

Marco Asensio : According to The Sun, Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool are in a five-way transfer tussle for the 25-year-old Real Madrid winger – along with Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and AC Milan.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Man Utd senior players unhappy Solskjaer ignoring Lingard, Van de Beek

Some senior Manchester United players are baffled by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team selection. Some United players are surprised by Jesse Lingard's lack of playing time and the decision to name an unchanged team for the 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool, says the Manchester Evening News. Doubts started to surface over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd teammates urging Van de Beek to leave January

Manchester United teammates are urging Donny van de Beek to leave in January. Van de Beek has left long time agent Guido Albers to sign with Ali Dursun. The Daily Mail says Van de Beek had hoped that Albers would have secured him a transfer away from the club by now and, after conversations with others in the dressing-room, sources say the Dutch international was persuaded to hire a new agent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek wanted by Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Donny van de Beek in January as the Manchester United midfielder desperately tries to end his Old Trafford nightmare. The £35million outcast is desperate to leave after making just four Premier League starts under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Paulo Fonseca
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Donny Van De Beek
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Jesse Lingard
Tribal Football

Van de Beek changes agent to push through Man Utd exit in January

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has changed his agent as he seeks a January transfer. The Dutchman has played a bit part role at United since signing from Ajax last summer. Van De Beek was promised more minutes by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term, but that has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Prem trio eager to keep Man Utd outcast Van de Beek in England

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could yet move within the Premier League in January. Van de Beek, after changing agents last week, will seek to leave United over the New Year in search of regular football. Given the connections of new agent Ali Dursun, the midfielder is being...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Barca#Spanish#United#The Red Devils#Old Trafford#Mirror#Football London#Arsenal#St James Park#Wolves#Burnley#Magpies#The Sun Football#The Borussia Dortmund#The Liverpool Echo
Tribal Football

​Barcelona want loan deal for Man Utd outcast van de Beek

Barcelona could be ready to offer Donny van de Beek an escape from Manchester United. The Dutch international is struggling to make the grade at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he is often an unused or late substitute in Premier League games. Van de Beek wanted a move to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Van de Beek takes up coaching role at Man Utd

Donny van de Beek took up a coaching role for Manchester United's win at Tottenham. The Manchester Evening News says the Dutchman has still only played five minutes of football in the Premier League this season and his lack of game time has been perplexing for many supports. And before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd lose interest in Conte

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne will not be drawn by talk of his contract situation. “You always think about the same thing,” Insigne, whose current deal expires next summer, told Sky Sport Italia after Napoli's 3-0 win over Bologna on Thursday. “I only think about playing. The President and my agent...
MLS
Tribal Football

Ex-Man Utd captain Neville: Sancho going same way as Van de Beek

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says Jadon Sancho could go the same way as Donny van de Beek. The £73million summer signing from Borussia Dortmund has yet to gain a foothold in the starting XI at Old Trafford, having to make do with a place on the sub's bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Manchester United's Donny van de Beek could be off to Arsenal, thanks to his family connection

Arsenal could be in for Manchester United's forgotten star Donny van de Beek, thanks to a family connection. The Gunners were one of a few clubs linked with the Dutchman, who's struggled to make an impact in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team, along with the likes of Everton and AC Milan. With Mikel Arteta losing both Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey in January to the Africa Cup of Nations, Arsenal could well revisit their interest in Van de Beek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle plan cash offer for Man Utd outcast Van de Beek

Newcastle United are ready to BUY Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek in January. That's according to Turkish transfer expert Ekrem Konur, who says Newcastle's new owners are planning a cash offer for the Dutchman. Newcastle believe they can land Van de Beek for €20m when the market reopens...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Van de Beek, Conte, Pogba, Hernandez, Ceballos, Gouiri

Barcelona are interested in taking Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, on loan. (Sport - in Spanish) Tottenham are working hard on a deal that would see Antonio Conte replace Nuno Espirito Santo as manager. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) Porto manager Sergio Conceicao, 46, is also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Gary Neville Warns Jadon Sancho That He Could 'End Up Like Donny Van De Beek' At Manchester United

Gary Neville has warned that if Jadon Sancho is 'not careful' he could end being in the same situation as Donny van de Beek at Manchester United. The Dutch midfielder, who joined the ranks at Old Trafford last summer, has played just five minutes of Premier League football during the 2021/22 campaign; a substitute appearance in their 4-1 win against Newcastle on September 11.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

325K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy