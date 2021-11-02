CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Woman, 29, found dead in vestibule of Flushing building: NYPD

By Mark Sundstrom
 6 days ago

FLUSHING, Queens — A Queens man was being questioned by police early Tuesday after a woman seen leaving his apartment was found dead in the building late Monday night, the NYPD said.

Officers responded to the Flushing residential building just before 11:30 p.m. after a 911 call of an assault in progress in the building, located on Main Street near 56th Avenue, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the 29-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive in the building’s vestibule area, authorities said.

EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene. Her identity had not been released, as of Tuesday morning.

Police said while the victim had no apparent signs of trauma, she did have bleeding around the vaginal area.

The medical examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death.

According to authorities, the victim was seen earlier coming from a second floor apartment in the building.

A 52-year-old man who lives in the apartment was taken to the local precinct for questioning, police said.

The NYPD said the investigation was ongoing early Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

DeAfro BIG BLACK ROD
6d ago

lots of killers amongst us... everyone ought to be careful... by a gun, knife... defend your self...

