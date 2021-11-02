CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

'City Edition' jerseys unveiled for OKC Thunder's 2021-2022 season

By Colleen Wilson
KTUL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Grey and white on white: that's the color scheme of the Thunder's 'City Edition' jerseys. On Monday, the team unveiled its version of the Nike 21-22 City Edition uniform. The team said the color scheme honors some of the "most meaningful community connections and moments...

