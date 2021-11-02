CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NJ to use schools to give kids COVID vax

By Eric Scott
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The push to get kids as young as 5 vaccinated against COVID in New Jersey will extend into Garden State schools. New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says dozens of school sponsored vaccination "events" will be held in the coming weeks. Persichilli says the state has ordered 203,800 doses...

nj1015.com

Comments / 47

KEMNJ
6d ago

Only because schools are LITERALLY being forced to adhere to Murphy's mask and vaccination policy mandates and schools are being STRONGLY encouraged through funding to be used as vaccination sites.

Reply(6)
9
fluffy
6d ago

Vote Murphy out!! We cannot let our kids be subjected to CRT, Vaccines without consent! Enough!

Reply(5)
39
pumpkin5
6d ago

If I were a school nurse and they tried to mandate I give the shot I would quit. The big Pharms only have immunity from being sued it doesn’t cover anyone else.

Reply
7
Related
CBS Philly

New Jersey State Senator-Elect Edward Durr Apologizes After 2019 Anti-Islam Tweet Resurfaces

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey state senator-elect Edward Durr is apologizing after his controversial posts on Twitter and Facebook. They first surfaced after Durr upset New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney in Tuesday’s election. What a difference a day makes. On Thursday, Eyewitness News visited Edward Durr’s home to talk about his surprise election upset over Sweeney. On Friday, we were back to ask about his past offensive tweets that are raising concerns. “I’m dealing with some stuff. I’m asking you to just give me a couple days, all right?” Durr said. Durr didn’t have much to say in person after...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Republican Jack Ciattarelli Zeroes In On Small Business Recovery, COVID-19 Restrictions In Race For New Jersey Governor

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey voters are deciding who gets to be governor Tuesday. Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is trying to fight off a challenge from Republican Jack Ciattarelli. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, voters began filing into Paramus High School bright and early election morning — the gubernatorial race at the top of their ballots, and their minds. “I’ve always voted for the candidate who represents my values correctly and that is Phil Murphy,” one voter said. “I am voting for Jack and getting Murphy out of here,” said another. Both candidates packed their schedules with back-to-back events Tuesday, urging their supporters to...
PARAMUS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

Murphy is back as NJ Gov. What’s next?

Governor Phil Murphy will hold his first COVID briefing since before the election today, and may signal what's next with regard to his pandemic response. Murphy has continued to say all options are on the table in terms of new mandates and restrictions, but did not impose any new mandates as election day drew near. While he may not be prepared to announce any new restrictions just yet, he does not seem to be planning to ease any existing restrictions, either.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Says 9,000 Children Ages 5-11 In New Jersey Receive 1st Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said as of Monday morning, 9,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the state have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The update was seen live on CBSN Philly this afternoon. Murphy said the more school children get vaccinated, the sooner the state can lift the school mask mandate. “When I look back on our announcement over the summer that our schools would begin the academic year with a masking requirement in place — by the way a requirement that gave none of us any joy — one of the reasons was that our youngest students were not yet eligible for vaccinations. Well, now they are,” Murphy said Monday. “With each child who gets vaccinated and enters a classroom with an educator who was vaccinated and sits among their peers who are vaccinated, the closer we get to being able to lift this requirement.” There’s no word yet on what benchmarks New Jersey will use to lift the school mask mandate. Across the bridge, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the commonwealth will allow schools to set its masks rules in January.
KIDS
theridgewoodblog.net

Campaign Senior Advisor Reveals NJ Gov Phil Murphy to Impose COVID Vax Mandate AFTER Re-Election

COVID Vax Mandate, Governor Phil Murphy, Impose COVID Vax Mandate, New Jersey Republican State Committee (“NJGOP”), Phil Murphy, Project Veritas Video. Trenton NJ, the New Jersey Republican State Committee (“NJGOP”) issued the following statement in response to new reporting (detailed below):. “This extremely disturbing video appears to confirm what the...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Young NJ kids eligible for COVID vaccine — Q&A with Rutgers doc

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention giving clearance late Tuesday for the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 in the United States, and Gov. Phil Murphy tweeting Wednesday that shots could begin immediately in New Jersey for that age group, many parents in the Garden State will be making a decision in the coming weeks about whether to inoculate their kids.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Cdc#Covid#Vax#Nj#Pfizer Covid
KSBW.com

Get the facts on the vax: Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids?

SALINAS, Calif. — Tuesday, an Food and Drug Administration panel approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as five. Now it heads to the full FDA, and if approved, to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for review. Data from clinical trials show the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for...
SALINAS, CA
Westword

Kids Are Superspreaders in New COVID School Outbreaks

According to the latest report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of K-12 schools with newly reported COVID-19 outbreaks has doubled in a week, and the vast majority of cases are among students, with staffers suffering far fewer infections. Three Jefferson County schools with outbreaks...
LAKEWOOD, CO
PleasantonWeekly

FDA gives full approval for COVID vaccines for kids age 5-11

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its formal approval Friday of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11. The FDA's approval comes three days after an advisory panel to the regulatory agency voted 17-0, with one abstention, to authorize an expansion of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine's emergency use authorization to include kids 5-11.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Effingham Radio

Most Parents Don’t Plan To Vax Kids Against COVID Right Away

The majority of parents aren’t planning to vaccinate their younger children against COVID right away. That’s according to a new survey published from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Twenty-eight-million children around the country ages five to eleven could be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations as early as next week. That’s when vaccine...
KIDS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy