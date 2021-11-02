CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NO FIRE SALE’ FOR EAGLES TODAY, ESPECIALLY NOT FOR FLETCH!

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL trade deadline is today at 4 pm, and Eagles great defensive tackle Fletch Cox is still being buzzed about. According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, “the kind of inquiries that have come in thus far aren’t close to facilitating a trade for” Fletcher Cox and “he is not...

