CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

BP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) _ BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.54 billion in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the London-based company...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $18.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Register Citizen

American Superconductor: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. (AP) _ American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Monday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

New Relic shares hurdle 14% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of New Relic Inc. initially jumped 14% in extended trading Monday after the maker of cloud-based software reported fiscal second-quarter results that topped Street estimates and raised guidance for fiscal 2022. New Relic reported a net loss of $48.1 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $47.9 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Relic lost $6.4 million, or 10 cents a share. Revenue jumped 18% to $195.7 million from $166.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 13 cents a share on revenue of $182.2 million. New Relic's stock is up 39% so far in 2021, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 25% this year.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Plc#Wall Street#Oil And Gas#Snapshot#Ap#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) advanced 3.24% to $244.68 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $252.81 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.79% higher to $47.34 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.35 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy