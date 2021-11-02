CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Ban wet wipes containing plastic, says Labour MP

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKerr_0cjujA4P00

A Labour MP has proposed a new law that would ban plastic in all wet wipes.

Fleur Anderson launched a campaign to stop the manufacture and sale of any wet wipes that contain plastic, arguing they are behind 93 per cent of blockages in UK sewers and are contributing to an “ecological disaster.”

Her bill will have its first reading on Tuesday and has the support from a number of MPs and environmental organisations.

An estimated 11 billion wet wipes are sold each year in the UK and roughly 2.5 billion are flushed away.

Fleur Anderson MP said she wants to make it easier for the consumer to make environmentally friendly choices. She added: “I know that parents want to do the right things and all I am saying is that we can make it easier on them and on everyone who relies on the use of wet wipes every day.

“Everyone should bin and not flush wet wipes, but either way they contain plastic which gets in the environment and kills wildlife. My Bill comes in the same week as world leaders are meeting for COP26 and will show that the UK can take serious action and ban plastic from wet wipes made and sold in the UK.”

Wet wipes are made up of non-woven materials that are bonded together using resins, chemicals or high pressure. This means that they do not break down very easily and, as they are designed to be wet, do not come apart easily in water.

In a two hour clean-up run by Thames21 in 2019, 23,000 wet wipes were found on the shore of the River Thames in southwest London.

According to Ms Anderson, 90 per cent of the wet wipes used in the UK contain some form of plastic which, when broken down, turn into microplastics which can be ingested by wildlife and enter the food chain and water supply.

Last month researchers announced they had discovered microplastics in the blood of animals for what is believed to be the first time ever. Microplastics were found in the blood of cows and pigs in a study carried out by scientists at Vrije University in Amsterdam.

The researchers believe that the results could have serious implications for public health.

Ms Anderson said: “The plastic in wet wipes breaks down into microplastics, which can be ingested by marine and riverine animals, and are entering into our food chain and water supply. The environmental damage caused by plastic waste is causing an ecological disaster with 100m marine animals dying each year from plastic waste alone.”

The MP noted non-plastic alternatives to wet wipes are on the market already. She added the labelling for wet wipes was confusing and “there will be thousands of people out there right now using wet wipes every day with no idea that they are using a single-use plastic an with no idea of the harm that it is doing to our water systems and our marine environments”.

Ruth Piggin, head of public affairs at Water UK, said: “We wholly support this Bill and the spotlight it shines on an issue central to improving the health of our rivers and cutting storm overflow spills. Legislative action is needed to ensure manufacturers of wet wipes design plastics out of their products, so the negative environmental impacts of wet wipes are prevented at source.”

A spokesperson for the WWF said: “We can become the generation that changes our flushaway culture and begins to restore nature instead of destroying it, but we need government police to lead the way.”

Environment minister Lord Goldsmith said during the Environment Bill report stage in the Lords that Defra was working on the issue of wet wipes, but could not give a timeline or specific plans.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Labour MP says government's living wage plan 'isn't quite right'

Labour MP Bridget Phillipson has suggested the government’s plan to increase the National Living Wage “isn’t quite right”. The shadow chief secretary to the treasury believes that due to the Conservatives cutting universal credit and raising taxes, people will still be worse off. “Labour does, of course, want to see...
POLITICS
BBC

Recycling plastics does not work, says Boris Johnson

Recycling plastic materials "doesn't work" and "is not the answer" to threats to global oceans and marine wildlife, Boris Johnson has said. Answering children's questions ahead of the COP26 climate change summit, the prime minister said reusing plastics "doesn't begin to address the problem". Instead, he said, "we've all got...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Wet wipes ‘forming islands’ across UK after being flushed

Wet wipes which contain plastic are forming “islands” across the UK after being flushed, with rivers changing shape after the products pile up on their banks, MPs have heard as legislation aiming to ban their sale had its first reading in the House of Commons. Labour MP Fleur Anderson’s plastics...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fleur Anderson
Shropshire Star

National Trust calls for ban on products containing peat

Groups are also calling on their cumulative eight million members to stop buying products that rely on peat and instead seek sustainable alternatives. National Trust organisations around the world are calling for a ban on the use of peat in compost as part of efforts to tackle the effects of climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Keir Starmer urged not to drop Labour policy banning MPs from second jobs

Keir Starmer has been urged not to ditch Labour's longstanding promise to ban MPs from having second jobs – after the policy went missing in action.The opposition party had previously promised to restrict MPs taking outside employment – in a bid to clean up politics and prevent episodes like the Owen Paterson scandal.But the Labour leader this week appeared to bin the promise – arguing instead only for a more limited jobs ban on those holding "ministerial office".The broader pledge, which was first floated by Ed Miliband and expanded in the 2019 manifesto, was not mentioned by Labour frontbenchers responding...
POLITICS
The Independent

Greater action this decade must be at heart of final agreement from Cop26, Britain says

Greater action this decade must be at the heart of the final agreement from the Cop26 climate summit, the UK has said.Speaking at the start of the second week of the Glasgow summit, UK minister and Cop president Alok Sharma called for a “sense of urgency” as countries begin work hammering out the details of the final deal expected at the end of Cop26.“We want to forge [an] agreement that means we see more action this decade to help keep the limit of 1.5C global temperature rise in reach,” Mr Sharma told reporters at a press conference held at...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Wet Wipes#Single Use Plastic#Plastics#Uk#Labour#Thames21#Microplastics#Vrije University
The Independent

Covid booster jab bookings open a month early in England

Bookings for coronavirus booster jabs in England are being brought forward ahead of what is expected to be a “challenging” winter.Starting from Monday, those eligible for a third vaccine dose will be able to book their appointment a month earlier than was previously allowed.Under previous rules, people could only book their booster six months after receiving their second dose. Now, they will be able to arrange an appointment after five months, and attend as soon as the six-month period is up. The move is meant to accelerate the programme by making it easier for people to book their inoculation.People...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New levy could prevent green British firms being undercut, says Eustice

A tax on imports from countries with poor environmental records would protect green businesses in the UK, George Eustice has said.The Environment Secretary said the issue of a “carbon border tax” is being examined by officials in Whitehall But he insisted the Government will not bring in an arbitrary “meat tax” to increase prices on food to reflect the environmental costs associated with them.“We’re not going to have an arbitrary meat tax or meat levy,” he told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show.“That’s never been on the cards. I’ve never supported it.”Any move to a border tax on imports would take...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Keir Starmer abandons pledge to abolish House of Lords

Keir Starmer has refused to recommit to his leadership election pledge to abolish the House of Lords, the latest in a string of policy U-turns. Asked on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show whether he stood by the promise made in 2019, the Labour leader would only say the institution “needs change”.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

How the Wolds was won: Inside the battle to save ‘Lincolnshire rainforest’ from oil drilling

The decision came late on Monday evening at an unassuming hotel in Lincolnshire.As world leaders gathered 300 miles away in Glasgow to talk fine words about global warming, it was perhaps here at the rather less glamorous Brackenborough Hotel near the market town of Louth that a real, quantifiable victory was happening in the battle against climate change.For villagers were celebrating after fighting off an energy company’s bid to drill for oil in the world-famous Wolds.Quietly and without fanfare, their 18-month David-versus-Goliath struggle came to a climax at the venue when a planning application to extract some 2.4 million barrels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘running scared’ as he misses emergency Commons sleaze debate

Prime minister Boris Johnson has been accused of “running scared” of scrutiny over his botched attempt to neuter parliament’s independent standards system, after he dodged a House of Commons debate on sleaze.Mr Johnson’s blamed a long-standing appointment to visit a hospital in the north-east for him missing a three-hour emergency debate, sparked by his effort to create a Tory-dominated committee to rewrite sleaze rules after an ally was found guilty of paid lobbying.Former minister Owen Paterson quit as an MP last week after the PM U-turned on his plan, which would have got him off the hook for a 30-day...
POLITICS
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: New Yorkshire chair apologises over handling of racism allegations

Yorkshire’s new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has promised urgent and seismic change from within and has vowed that what happened to Azeem Rafiq “will never happen again”.Lord Patel was appointed as the club’s chair after the previous incumbent Roger Hutton resigned at a club board meeting on Friday. With him went two non-executive directors, all part of the fallout over the handling of the investigation into the racism allegations levelled at the club by Rafiq. Since being voted into his post on Friday afternoon, Patel has spent the weekend getting to grips with the fallout over the last 15 months....
SOCIETY
The Independent

NHS chief warns ‘stretched’ staff face most challenging winter ever

The head of the NHS in England has warned NHS staff will be “stretched” during what she predicted would be an “unprecedented” winter.Amanda Pritchard said the next 100 days will be “significantly” challenging for the NHS and said she recognised “how difficult winter is going to be”.Her comments come after The Independent revealed patients are dying while waiting for paramedics, following a collapse in ambulance response times which has seen a spike in serious incidents across all NHS ambulance trusts.Ms Pritchard said: “We are pulling out all the stops to vaccinate as many people as possible, we cannot know the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

‘I felt something sharp go into my shoulder… I was fuzzy, confused, shook-up’: Woman, 26, ‘spiked’ on hen do tells how her friend saved her from whoever attacked her in city-centre bar

A 26-year-old woman 'spiked' on a hen do in a Liverpool bar has told how her friend saved her from whoever attacked her. Rebecca Derbyshire, a landscape designer from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, was injected with an unknown drug in the Rubber Soul bar in the city-centre on September 25. In recent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

RSPCA appeals for information after ‘hunt rider’ filmed hitting and kicking horse

The RSPCA is appealing for information from witnesses after it was alerted to “upsetting” footage of a hunt rider apparently kicking and hitting a horse.Anti-hunting group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs posted a video to social media showing a woman being aggressive with the animal after it ran into a road.The rider, from the Rutland-based foxhound pack Cottesmore Hunt, is shown kicking the horse before pulling it by the reins into a vehicle.Conservationist and TV presenter Chris Packham alerted the RSPCA to the video on Twitter, adding: “Good afternoon [RSPCA] as a VP [vice president] can I call upon you to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

324K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy