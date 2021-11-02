CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer-involved shooting in Houma leaves one dead, LSP reports

By Kylee Bond
 6 days ago

HOUMA, La. ( WGNO ) — On Monday, November 1, Louisiana State Police began investigating an officer-involved shooting in Houma.

State troopers report two Houma PD officers responded to a disturbance on Downtown Court, a gravel road near downtown Houma.

When they arrived, the officers met a man and there was some kind of altercation that led one officer to shoot the man.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

No names were released Monday night. WGNO will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

