Detractors of remote and hybrid work models worry about missing spontaneous collaboration. With some thought, these moments can be actively created. Perhaps the most significant change to the way we work around the globe in the last 18 months has been definitive, irrevocable proof that many organizations can not only function but thrive in a remote working environment. For years, concerns about productivity were drivers for many companies to limit remote working to a few people or functions, or treat it as a special circumstance for employees who were willing to plead their own cases.

