A nine-period day for both Riverhead High School and Riverhead Middle School is in discussion for next year, the board of education announced at Monday’s meeting. “We’ll be able to offer more courses for students, more electives, and really get the district back to where it was when there used to be the nine-period day,” Superintendent Augustine Tornatore said. “So it’s something that we’re really looking forward to.”

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO