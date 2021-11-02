How Long Does It Take to Get a Flat Stomach?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You've been missing your routine at the gym very often, thanks to your busy schedule (or plain laziness), and suddenly you realize that in one week you have to attend a wedding.

You want to wear your favorite saree or figure-hugging dress but are worried about your flabby stomach bulging out. This makes you worry about how to lose the fat around your tummy. While you cannot reduce fat, you can lose belly fat by decreasing your total body fat percentage. And you don't have to completely alter your daily habits to get a flat stomach within 7 days! Just follow these 7 tips to reduce belly and flaunt your abs the way you have always dreamt of!

1. Circuit training

If you want to build muscle and burn fat at the same time, you have to perform circuit training three days per week. How can you achieve this? Indulge in full-body exercises like lunges, push-ups, and pull-ups, for one set of 15 repetitions. Don't forget to follow every exercise with one minute of jumping rope. You should be able to burn around 500 to 600 calories per workout.

2. Go for abdominal muscles workout

If wondering how to lose tummy fat quickly, then include abdominal muscles workout in your 'tips to reduce belly list. So this is three times a week. Crunches and leg raise for three sets of 20 repetitions should be done. Also, do planks by holding your body in a push-up position on your elbows for 30 to 60 seconds for four sets.

3. Check your food

The kind of food you will eat in this period is vital in bringing about any change. Natural foods like fruits, vegetables, whole-grain bread and pasta, chicken, beef, fish, and low-fat dairy should replace processed foods full of sugar.

4. Avoid salt

To minimize water retention, lower your sodium intake. This means you need to avoid salt. You can flavor your food with other herbs and spices instead.

5. Drink water

Have adequate water to flush away those toxins. This will give you the dual benefits of glowing skin and a flat tummy. Drinking water does not only mean having gallons of water in a day but also drinking healthy drinks like green teas with anti-oxidants and fresh vegetable and fruit juice.

6. Stay away from alcohol

Alcohol can make your stomach feel bloated. To get that perfect tummy for a figure-hugging dress or silk saree, stay away from having any alcohol for this week at least.

7. Say bye-bye to stress

Stressing and anxiety can cause the over-production of a certain hormone called cortisol, which encourages weight gain in the belly area. So try to keep your cool!

