The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media wants to get to know you and give you an opportunity to learn about the school. On Monday, Nov. 8, a virtual open house will take place on Zoom from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a chance for you to learn about P.I.T’s admissions process, take a virtual tour of the campus, learn about financial aid options, explore possible majors and get acquainted with staff.

MEDIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO