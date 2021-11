FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texans have been welcoming Texas Country Reporter Bob Phillips into their homes–every week–for generations. He’s been in every city and town–and driven more than three-million miles–on every highway and byway in the state. And this year, he’s reached an incredible milestone: 50 years of warming our hearts with the stories of everyday Texans. Now we want to tell *his* story, in this week’s “The Ones for Texas.” By just about anyone’s estimation, Bob Phillips is a lucky man. “The truth is,” says Phillips, “I was having such a good time doing this that the years just slipped by.” Fifty of them, to...

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO