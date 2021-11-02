CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny and warm today, big cool down for the rest of the week

By James Hopkins
wbtw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine will be back again today, but it will not last much longer. Skies will stay clear and it will be cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Another sunny day today with highs in...

www.wbtw.com

FOX2now.com

Forecast: Rain and colder temperatures move in later this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – High pressure will give us another sunny and warm day with highs in the low 70s. No precipitation is expected with temperatures above normal through midweek. The rain moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday and temperatures should be colder on Friday and into the weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KAAL-TV

Rain is not the only precipitation coming

With temperatures winding down as we progress through the middle of Fall, we will be getting snow at some point. Late Thursday night and into the first half of Friday looks to be that first major snow chance since the first few months of the year. Exact snowfall totals are tough to tell at this time, but it will be essential to give yourself extra time out on the roads due to drivers not being back into the hang of driving when snow is on the ground.
ENVIRONMENT
KRIS 6 News

Warm, humid, breezy for much of week

We'll have warm, humid and breezy conditions for much of the week with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s through Thursday. Then on Thursday evening and early Friday, our next cold front will move through, bringing cooler and drier air back to South Texas.
ENVIRONMENT
Columbus Dispatch

Enjoy this week's glorious weather: Snow flurries expected Saturday

The time to enjoy multi-colored fall foliage in Greater Columbus woods and parks is rapidly coming to an end. After a last taste of temperatures in the 60s, the region looks forward to cold weather and, possibly, snow over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s on...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Mostly Sunny Day Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s. It wasn’t as cool as Sunday morning when we woke up with lows in the upper 50s, but it still feels nice and more like Fall. We’ll enjoy another stunning day with dry conditions, low humidity, bright sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Due to the King Tides, some minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. (CBS4) Monday night lows fall to the low to mid-60s. On Tuesday, highs will creep up by a few degrees and we’ll be close to 80 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs climb to the low 80s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the potential for spotty showers and some storms ahead of our next cold front set to arrive this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and then Sunday we’ll enjoy a cooler breeze with highs in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
Fox 59

Sunny and warm…the pick of the week!

After a wonderful weekend and likely the last great weekend of 2021…sunshine rolls on! Today will mark our 9th straight day in a row of dry weather too, as winds turn slightly breezy from the southwest. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s in your hometown, 10-14 degrees above the seasonal average. Enjoy it, as it will be the best day of the week!
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Warm start to the week, but big changes for Columbus area

Friday: Rain before sunrise, some clearing, cooler, high 55. After the 11th warmest afternoon for the date more than a dozen above normal, we will have a mild night tonight with lows in the lower 40s. We will see temps rebound nicely back into the middle 60s with clouds increasing later in the day. A weak disturbance will slip across the northern part of the state increasing clouds and bringing a few stray showers overnight into early Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
KZTV 10

Warm, humid, breezy for much of week

ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

A warm and sunny start to the week

Clouds will start to build back into the area Tuesday night as a cold front slowly approaches the area. A few sprinkles can not be ruled out as this cold front stalls in our area. A better chance for rain will return Wednesday afternoon into the evening as the cold front finally moves through the area. Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooling down this week!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are dropping this week in the Valley!. A weak storm system will be passing to our north on Tuesday, bringing cooler air our way. We could see a few spotty showers across northern Arizona, but our Valley forecast will stay dry. Winds will pick up, too. Across...
PHOENIX, AZ
WESH

Cool and Sunny Monday

It will be a cool and breezy Monday with highs only in the mid 70s this afternoon. It will be dry both today and tomorrow before a few coastal rain showers build in on Wednesday. Rain chances and temperatures will gradually increase ahead of approaching cold front Thursday and Friday. The front will cross early Saturday and bring us drier conditions for the second half of the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
whee.net

Sunny with a high of 71 today

High pressure has settled over the region and will maintain dry weather through the middle part of the upcoming week. Temperatures will warm significantly with readings 5 to 10 degrees above normal. The next chance of rain comes late Thursday into Friday followed by a significant cool down for next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
vandaliaradio.com

Sunny & Warmer again today—rain & colder temps on the way later this week

We’ll stay with warmer temperatures and sunshine for today. We are looking at sunny skies today with a high of 68 and then mostly clear skies for tonight with a low of 44. We’ll stay with above average temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday but rain and cooler temps are on the way for later this week.
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny start to the week

Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs making a run for the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to build back into the area Tuesday as a cold front slowly approaches the area. A few sprinkles can not be ruled out as this cold stalls in our area.
ENVIRONMENT

