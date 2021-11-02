CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy Finally Explains What Nuclear-Powered Submarine Rammed Into Last Month

By Jamie Ross
 6 days ago
When the U.S. Navy ambiguously explained last month that one of its nuclear-powered submarines had rammed into an mysterious underwater object in the South China...

thedrive

The Navy Isn't Prepared To Face The Growing Diesel Submarine Threat

A veteran submarine hunter explains how the proliferation of ever more capable diesel-electric submarines is a major problem for the U.S. Navy. Fighting a diesel submarine is potentially easy, but assuredly difficult. Don’t care for the contradiction? Too bad! Welcome to anti-submarine warfare, or ASW. The diesel! It is very...
Business Insider

How to turn the Navy's fighter jets into killer submarine hunters

The threat submarines pose to US aircraft carriers has increased in recent years. Fielding new platforms and new technology to improve carrier defense isn't feasible. But assets that carriers deploy with now could be equipped to better defend against undersea threats. A recent proposal penned by Navy and Marine Corps...
pasadenanow.com

US Navy’s USS Pasadena Nuclear Submarine Back in Action After Overhaul

USS Pasadena (SSN-752), the U.S. Navy’s Los Angeles class submarine named after the City of Pasadena, has returned to the fleet after successfully completing Drydocking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia. The submarine returned to the fleet on October 31, according to a Norfolk Naval Shipyard...
TheDailyBeast

Satellite Catches China Building Huge Mockups of U.S. Warships to Blow Them Up

Satellite images captured over China show full-scale mockups of U.S. warships as part of what appears to be a huge military target range. The alarming images show outlines of a U.S. carrier and at least two missile destroyers in the middle of the Taklamakan Desert in northwest China. According to Reuters, the satellite also spotted huge rail system mounted by a ship-size target, which could simulate a moving military vessel. The independent U.S. Naval Institute said in a report that the mockups of U.S. ships were part of a new target range developed by the Chinese military in preparation for a future naval conflict between the two superpowers. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin pleaded ignorance when asked about the images on Monday, telling reporters: “I’m not aware of the situation you mentioned.”
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
Telegraph

Britain pushes Australia to buy its nuclear submarines instead of US rivals

A Royal Navy submarine has visited Australia as Britain pitches to gazump the US and build Canberra a new underwater fleet to counter China in the Pacific. HMS Astute docked in Perth only weeks after Britain and America signed a security pact with Australia that would see the Asia-Pacific country purchase eight nuclear-powered submarines.
pbs.org

Biden admits to ‘clumsy’ handling of nuclear submarine deal in meeting with Macron

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
