Navy Finally Explains What Nuclear-Powered Submarine Rammed Into Last Month

Satellite images captured over China show full-scale mockups of U.S. warships as part of what appears to be a huge military target range. The alarming images show outlines of a U.S. carrier and at least two missile destroyers in the middle of the Taklamakan Desert in northwest China. According to Reuters, the satellite also spotted huge rail system mounted by a ship-size target, which could simulate a moving military vessel. The independent U.S. Naval Institute said in a report that the mockups of U.S. ships were part of a new target range developed by the Chinese military in preparation for a future naval conflict between the two superpowers. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin pleaded ignorance when asked about the images on Monday, telling reporters: “I’m not aware of the situation you mentioned.”

MILITARY ・ 12 HOURS AGO