Jessica Simpson has shared an unrecognisable photo from the height of her addiction as she marked four years sobriety.Simpson, 41, posted the picture on Instagram and described it as the 2017 “version” of herself who still needed to beat her addiction to alcohol.“This person in the early morning of 1 Nov, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore,” she wrote in the caption to the make-up free photo, in which she appeared to be crying.“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO