Chris Kelly Opinion: Coronavirus Diaries Day 601: Vote for democracy, reject its enemies

When I was in the military in the early ‘80s,q I recall one Saturday morning our commanding officer decided to call a readiness drill. This was at Herzo Base Germany with a bunch of 18-to-20-something soldiers. Let’s just say it didn’t go well. Our affection for German beer was pretty high. I must have stood out to the CO because he got nose to nose with me and let me know just how disappointed he was that I was in no condition to take on the enemy.

MONTROSE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO