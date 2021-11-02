CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

‘Everyone loved her’: Parents mourn daughter killed at Joliet Township Halloween party

By Kelly Davis
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Enbdc_0cjueQqA00

JOLIET, Ill. — Beautiful, energetic, and a hard worker all her life: that’s how the parents of a woman killed in a mass shooting at a Joliet Township Halloween party Saturday described their daughter.

“She’s going to be missed by a lot of people, including me,” said an emotional Sharyl Mathews, who told WGN News Monday that she remembers the last time she spoke to her 22-year-old daughter, Holly.

“It was Saturday before she headed out to a Halloween party,” she said. “We made plans for her to come over here and carve pumpkins and give the candy to the trick-or-treaters and have a good day of Halloween festivities.”

Police said officers responded to 10 to 12 gunshots heard just before 12:40 a.m. Saturday night in the area of Jackson Street and Walnut Street in Joliet Township. According to police, more than 200 people packed the backyard of a residence for a Halloween party.

Sharyl Mathews said Holly arrived after midnight and was getting ready to leave when shots rang out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywXFA_0cjueQqA00

“When she got there, she felt a bad vibe,” Sharyl Mathews said. “She was like, ‘I don’t want to be here. ‘I don’t want to be here. Let’s go,’ and they were there for like a couple of seconds.”

Police say two gunmen fired into the crowd from a porch overlooking the backyard – injuring more than a dozen people.

Holly Mathews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22 years old, died in the shooting.

Mathew’s mom searched for her daughter at local hospitals early Sunday morning.

“They said go home and wait for a phone call. I waited and waited, and at 6 o’clock in the morning, there was a knock on the door,” Sharyl Mathews said. “I fell on the ground. Right when I heard the doorbell ring, I fell on the ground. I knew.”

Sharyl Mathews said Holly was studying to become an arborist at Joliet Junior College. Her parents say she just got engaged two weeks ago in Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTaGG_0cjueQqA00

“She was just an incredible person. Everyone loved her,” said Holly’s father, Stephen Mathews.

The Mathews family is working closely with the authorities to find those responsible for her death.

“That’s what she’d want. She’d want that. You gotta go on and figure out what would she want us to do,” Charyl Mathews said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office updated the number of people hospitalized after Sunday’s early morning shooting. Preliminary reports said more than a dozen people were injured, but a spokeswoman said Monday afternoon that a total of nine people were hospitalized for injuries connected to the shooting in addition to those who died. One person remained in critical condition and three remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Five others were treated and released.

“Multiple gunshots were fired during the incident. It appears that this incident was gang-related,” the office said in a news release. “Detectives have collected a substantial amount of evidence and are continuing to interview witnesses. Some victims and partygoers are being uncooperative.”

The party was initially intended for a group of about 50 family members and friends, relatives of the hosts said. But social media posts promoting the party drew hundreds from surrounding communities, according to a news release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 727-8574 extension 4930 or e-mail dstrohm@willcosheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be reported here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 9

Homan Device
6d ago

my heart goes out her family that's tough and for that reason is why I definitely advise people not to attend house parties because you never know who is around and what's going on

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man hospitalized after being shot in his car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old Rockford man was hospitalized Sunday after being shot in the torso while parked in a driveway on Darwood Drive. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to investigate a call in the 3200 block of Darwood around 4:50 a.m. The victim told police he heard multiple gunshots and then […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Will County, IL
Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
County
Will County, IL
State
Utah State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Sheriffs introduce “Bear Comfort Kits” for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Sheriff’s offices received another tool to assist children during distressing calls. They are called “Sheriff Bear Comfort Kits.” Kits include a teddy bear, coloring book, stickers and a frisbee. They will be handed out to kids involved in traumatizing situations, including domestic violence, car accidents or shootings. The Illinois Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Halloween Party#Police#Wgn News#Joliet Junior College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Bloomington student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington High School officials confirmed that a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school Thursday morning. Bloomington Police confirmed that the school administration notified a school resource officer to search a student’s belongings for suspected drugs. During the search, the officer seized a gun from the student’s personal […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FBI raids Machesney Park home

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The FBI raided 1031 Minns Drive in Machesney Park Friday morning. Undercover police and FBI agents were seen surrounding the property, and the FBI said that it was conducting a “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the area, according to FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson. No other details were provided.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two hurt after morning crash in Rockford

ROCKFROD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in rural Rockford. It happened just before 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Meridian Road and Kilburn Avenue. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and North Park EMTs responded to the scene, where they found a white SUV with the brunt of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

DeKalb County Veterans stand vigil for 24-hours

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local veterans want to make sure that those who served are honored day and night, and they are leading by example. The group of volunteers stood watch over a special memorial in Sycamore for 24 hours. For Ronald Slavenas, who stood guard for the first shift, it was a personal […]
SYCAMORE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy