Broncos post 'thank you' video for Von Miller

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Denver Broncos agreed to trade Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, ending the linebacker’s memorable run with the team. After announcing the trade, Denver shared a ‘thank you’ message on social media. Check it out in the above video!

