Japan's Nishikori ends 2021 season due to back injury

By Reuters
 6 days ago
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Kei Nishikori has ended his season due to a back injury, the former world number four has said.

The 31-year-old, currently ranked 49th in the world, played at last month's ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, where he lost in the second round to Dan Evans.

In the leadup to the Indian Wells, Nishikori had pulled out of the ATP 250 event in San Diego just hours before his opening match against Britain's Andy Murray.

Nishikori then pulled out of an ATP 500 event in Vienna and the ongoing Paris Masters and also withdrew from next week's tournament in Stockholm before announcing his decision to end his season.

"I hurt my back some weeks ago before San Diego and it has continued to bother me," he said on Twitter.

"It's been a long year, coming back from injury and I look forward to off-season. "Also look forward to having a strong pre-season training to make 2022 a great year."

Nishikori, who reached a career-high ranking of fourth shortly after becoming the first Asian man to reach a major final at the 2014 U.S. Open, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and has struggled for consistency.

AFP

Bottas, Hamilton 'shocked' by Mexico Grand Prix front row lockout

Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position for the Mexico Grand Prix on Saturday with "shocked" world champion Lewis Hamilton next to him in a Mercedes front-row lockout. For Bottas, it was a career 19th pole position, bettering the 18 of Rene Arnoux as the driver on most poles without ever winning the world title.
MOTORSPORTS
22thepoint.com

Riverhounds season ends due to COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC is deeply disappointed at the cancellation of our Eastern Conference Quarterfinal match Sunday at Birmingham Legion FC, which was announced by the USL Championship this morning. The cancellation is the result of a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within our team. Because of the positive...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Forwards coach John Dalziel believes Scotland have conveyor belt of top talent

Forwards coach John Dalziel believes in-form Scotland have a conveyor belt of top-level talent that should stand them in good stead for the 2023 World Cup.Gregor Townsend’s burgeoning side pulled off another huge win over Australia on Sunday, following up on historic Six Nations victories over England and France earlier this year.The national team is widely deemed to be in its best shape for decades, with a core of experienced senior players joined by an array of fresh additions to the squad.Dalziel feels everything is bubbling along nicely with regard to gearing up for the World Cup in France in...
WORLD
