Election Day, COVID kids' vaccine, World Series: 5 things to know Tuesday

Election Day: All eyes on Virginia

The political playbook for the 2022 nationwide elections will likely be written based on the results of a single political race: Tuesday's Virginia gubernatorial contest. Voting patterns in the election between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin will provide clues on how to approach campaigns that will decide control of Congress and governor's offices in big states like Florida, Texas, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. It's a tight race, too. While Virginia has become a more Democratic state over that past decade – McAuliffe himself won the governor's race in 2013 – the current contest is too close to call, according to a spate of recent polls. The Real Clear Politics website average of recent polls gives Youngkin a slight lead, well within the margins of error.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast :

CDC looks at COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11

One more regulatory hurdle remains before Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is available for kids ages 5-11 : On Tuesday, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make more detailed recommendations on which youngsters should get vaccinated , with a final decision by the agency’s director expected shortly afterward. Last week, the FDA cleared kid-size doses – just a third of the amount given to teens and adults – for emergency use. CDC authorization means up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as this week. The vaccine is already fully approved for people 16 and older, and it's authorized under emergency use for children 12 to 15 years old. Recent data shows children are as likely to get infected by the delta coronavirus variant as adults and about 50% of infections in children are asymptomatic, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser and the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

COP26: Biden to take action on forest protection, methane emissions

President Joe Biden will announce a set of new initiatives and actions Tuesday aimed at protecting forests globally, spurring clean-energy innovation and reducing methane emissions during his second day at the United Nations' COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden's plan to conserve forests includes a commitment of up to $9 billion of U.S international climate funding to the effort by 2030, according to one senior White House official. As part of Biden's plan to curb methane gas emissions, the Environmental Protection Agency will propose a new rule to regulate leak detection and repairs for the oil and gas industry. The rule follows through on an executive order Biden signed on his first day of office. To push for greater innovation, Biden plans to also announce a new "movers coalition" with 25 founding members from technology and other industries – including major companies such as Apple – that will each make commitments on clean energy.

Minneapolis voters may dramatically overhaul policing department

The pace of change in Minneapolis on policing could speed up dramatically Tuesday when its citizens will decide if they'd like to to erase their police department from the city's charter. Instead, Minnesota's biggest city would create a new Department of Public Safety focused on mental health, civilian wellbeing and social services. The police measure, known as as Question 2, is one of three ballot measures that would dramatically change government in Minneapolis. Question 1 would strip the mayor of some power over city matters — including policing — and hand more control to the city council. The third measure would allow the council to enact rent control. If passed, the new charter language would become effective 30 days following the election, or on Dec. 3. If it fails, activists worry that police overhaul, which collapsed this year at the federal level, could be further sapped of urgency.

Braves, Astros return to Houston for Game 6 of World Series

The Atlanta Braves will look to win their first championship since 1995 Tuesday when they take on the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park (8:09 p.m. ET, FOX). Tuesday's matchup comes after the Astros kept their season alive Sunday by rallying from an early 4-0 hole to beat the Braves 9-5 in Atlanta , sending the series back to Houston. Game 5 saw the vaunted Astros lineup return to form as they scored nine runs on 12 hits, after scoring just two runs on 10 hits in Games 3 and 4 combined. The Braves will turn to ace Max Fried in Game 6, while Houston will send Luis Garcia to the mound. Fried will try to rebound from a loss in Game 2 that saw him give up six runs in five innings. Garcia last pitched in Game 3, taking the tough-luck loss after surrendering one run in 3 2/3 innings in the Braves' 2-0 win.

