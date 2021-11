Unpacking is a zen puzzle game from Witch Beam in which you unpack an unseen character’s belongings across a series of house moves. Being a zen game, the gameplay is simple and relaxing. You click on a box to pull out an item, then pick a place you think that item would fit, and do it again. Once all the boxes are empty, the game will highlight in red any items that are in the wrong places. Most items are required to not be on the ground — a computer mouse and keyboard have to be on the desk in front of the screen, clothes belong in the closet, and so on.

