It’s time for the winter coats! Below freezing temps will greet you when heading out Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — It’s time for the winter coats! Below freezing temperatures will greet you when you head out early Wednesday, the coldest since April. Highs will struggle to get back into the mid 40s, and even a light wind will make it feel colder.

Kids may need a hat and gloves for the walk to and from the bus stop.

We normally see this kind of cold air in late November, but a dip in the jet stream will keep us below normal through the week.

It will be dry though, with a nice mix of sunshine and clouds, so bundle up and enjoy some time outdoors.

