CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

It’s time for the winter coats! Below freezing temps will greet you when heading out Wednesday

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJfkb_0cjucZZR00

PITTSBURGH — It’s time for the winter coats! Below freezing temperatures will greet you when you head out early Wednesday, the coldest since April. Highs will struggle to get back into the mid 40s, and even a light wind will make it feel colder.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Kids may need a hat and gloves for the walk to and from the bus stop.

We normally see this kind of cold air in late November, but a dip in the jet stream will keep us below normal through the week.

It will be dry though, with a nice mix of sunshine and clouds, so bundle up and enjoy some time outdoors.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
The Associated Press

Obama hits Russia, China for “lack of urgency” on climate

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Barack Obama expressed confidence at U.N. climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress, and faulted U.S. rivals China and Russia for what he called a “dangerous lack of urgency” in cutting their own climate-wrecking emissions. As...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships

BEIJING (AP) — Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer in its northwestern desert, possibly for practice for a future naval clash as tensions rise between the nations. China has massively upgraded its military in recent years, and its capability and intentions...
MILITARY
CNN

Ted Cruz has found the real vaccine enemy: Big Bird

(CNN) — It's hard to imagine how we all missed it. After all, an 8-foot, 2-inch yellow bird is sort of hard to miss. But, lucky for all of us, Ted Cruz is on the case!. See, after Big Bird, beloved face of "Sesame Street," tweeted -- ahem -- that he had received the Covid-19 vaccine ("My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," wrote Mr. Bird), the Texas Republican senator lept into action.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Coats#Severe Weather#Heading Out#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
62K+
Followers
76K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy