Holly Willoughby has launched a wellness brand called Wylde Moon and you can now shop her Wylde Moon candle range. Here's everything you need to know about it. If the success of Wylde moon is anything like Holly's influence on the fashion world - which is, quite frankly, undeniable - the wellness website is set to be a roaring success. On Holly's This Morning, days the presenter helpfully takes Instagram to share her OOTD with her 7.4 million followers tagging each and every item of clothing. Fancy that Whistles dress she wore a few days ago? Or the LK Bennett shoes? Race you to the checkout. Holly's signature look even comes with its own hashtag - #HWStyle. She's known to pave the way for a sellout so it stands to reason that her website Wylde Moon is likely to do pretty well.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO