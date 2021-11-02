CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Elon Musk tweeted out a Chinese poem about beans that he labeled 'Humankind.' Here's what it's possibly about.

By Matthew Loh
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279hd7_0cjuc7Ba00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzuZC_0cjuc7Ba00
Elon Musk tweeted an ancient Chinese poem about beans.

Britta Pedersen/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk cryptically tweeted a Chinese poem about beans on Sunday.
  • It's a classic poem that's an allegory for a power struggle between two prominent brothers in ancient China.
  • Musk hasn't revealed why he tweeted the poem, but people are speculating it might have to do with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Sunday night to cryptically post a poem in Mandarin, labeling it "Humankind."

He didn't pen the poem - it's commonly attributed to a Chinese poet, Cao Zhi, who lived from 192 to 232. It's believed to have first been published in the year 430 in a classic text called "A New Account of Tales of the World."

And it's about beans. Or rather, it uses beans as an allegory to describe a conflict between Cao Zhi and his powerful elder brother Cao Pi.

The poem is known as "The Seven Steps Verse" and is translated as follows:

"Beanstalks are ignited to boil beans,
The beans in the pot cry out.
We are born of the selfsame root,
Why should we incinerate each other with such impatience?"

Legend has it that the poet Cao Zhi's brother, Cao Pi, assumed the throne of one of ancient China's kingdoms. Cao Pi was a jealous ruler and accused Cao Zhi of trying to usurp him.

He summoned Cao Zhi to court and told him to create a poem within seven steps that would convince the king of his innocence. Cao Zhi complied, and recited the above, comparing the beans to himself and Cao Pi.

According to the tale, Cao Pi was so touched that he spared his brother.

Musk hasn't yet revealed why he tweeted the poem, or why he labeled it "Humankind." It's baffled people on Chinese social media.

"He must be pretending to be controlled by an AI again," wrote one user on the social media platform Weibo.

"Who can tell me what he means by posting this?" another said.

One theory amassing support on both Twitter and Weibo is that Musk chose the poem to refer to a battle between Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency backed by the multibillionaire, and rival Shiba Inu coin.

According to their theory, the Chinese word for bean is pronounced "dou," which sounds similar to Doge.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

AmericaInDistress2
6d ago

I would bet that it is not about the cryptocurrencies but rather about how close we are to WW3 with China. I think that's why he titled it Humankind.

Reply(1)
3
Related
StreetInsider.com

How tweets by Tesla's Elon Musk have moved markets

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc fell on Monday as chief Elon Musk, known for his Twitter banter, proposed the sale of about a tenth of his holdings in the electric-car maker after conducting a poll on the social network. The poll asking Musk's over 62.5 million followers if he...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Investor's Business Daily

Here's Who Will Own Tesla After Elon Musk Sells

Elon Musk may be following Twitter's direction to sell 10% of his Tesla (TSLA) stock. But he'll still be the one behind the wheel. By all accounts, Musk's proposed sale is massive. Even a small 10% slice of his Tesla position is enormous, as he's the top holder of the company's stock. Before the sale, Musk owns 17% of the company now worth more than $1 trillion. That puts his total stake at $201 billion, even following Monday's slight sell-off to 1,181.90 a share, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.
STOCKS
teslarati.com

Elon Musk says he’ll sell 10% of his Tesla stock under one condition: If Twitter says so

Elon Musk has decided to launch a 24-hour Twitter poll that will determine whether he will sell 10% of his Tesla holdings to pay for taxes on unrealized gains. “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk Tweeted around 3:15 PM EST on Saturday. The Tweet is accompanied by a poll, asking voters whether they support Musk’s decision to do this. “I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes,” Musk added. “Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humankind#Mandarin Chinese#Poem#Getty#Tesla#Beanstalks
The Independent

Elon Musk posts gloating message to Jeff Bezos as SpaceX beats Blue Origin in Nasa Moon case

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company has lost a lawsuit against Nasa over a multi-billion dollar contract awarded to SpaceX, prompting Elon Musk to celebrate by posting a meme aimed at his billionaire rival.The US Federal Court of Claims ruled that the bidding process for the $2.9 billion contract, which was awarded in April, was fair.The ruling allows SpaceX to continue developing its Starship rocket for the Artemis mission, which aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024. In a statement shortly after the decision was announced, Nasa said it would resume working with SpaceX “as soon as possible”.Blue...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
u.today

Elon Musk's Tweet Pushes Floki Inu up 20%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
u.today

Elon Musk Says He Wants to Be Dogecoin's Fake CEO

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to social media platform Twitter to announce that he’s going to be the fake CEO of Dogecoin. This came after Billy Markus, the co-founder of the viral meme cryptocurrency, tweeted that he would announce who would take the job position later today. It appears...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘We can meet anywhere’: World Food Programme director calls out Elon Musk after billionaire’s ‘offer’

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) director David Beasley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have continued their ongoing Twitter spat over the world’s hunger crisis. The two started sparring on the micro blogging site after Mr Beasely asked Mr Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to pledge $6 billion of their wealth to solve the world’s hunger crisis.Hey, @RichadBranson, @elonmusk and @JeffBezos, so excited to see you compete on who gets to space first! BUT, I would love to see you TEAM up together to save the 41 million people who are about to starve this year on...
INDUSTRY
Insider

Insider

181K+
Followers
17K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy