Election Day 2021: Gov. Phil Murphy vs. challenger Jack Ciatarrelli. Here is what you need to know.

Today will be a very busy day for Gov. Phil Murphy and challenger Jack Ciatarrelli on Election Day .

Ciatarrelli held his final campaign event in Somerville at a park which pays tribute to Somerset County veterans.

Ciattarelli narrowed Murphy's lead but is still considered an underdog. He spent Monday visiting several small businesses from Bergen to Monmouth counties, including diners, pizzerias, and restaurants.

It’s right up Ciaterrelli's alley, a former businessman who portrayals himself as a champion for small businesses.

Meanwhile, following his COVID-19 briefing in Trenton Monday, Gov. Murphy was in Union City campaigning where he's hoping to turn out Black and Latino Democrats, the base he believes will secure him a second term.

He told voters he's brought them an administration that raised the minimum wage, improved access to health care and protected the undocumented, adding he needs four more years to continue the progress.

"Families are moving in, businesses are moving in again, and guess what?” says Gov. Murphy. “We're now on the lists you want to be on. Just Saturday, the safest state in America to live in, the number one state in America to raise a family, the number one state in America to live in. That's something we can be proud of that's Jersey."