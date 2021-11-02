Overnight 4-alarm fire destroys deli, grocery store

Several business owners are picking up the pieces after a fire erupted late Monday night in Kingsbridge.

It took two hours and more than 150 firefighters to put out the flames. The fire started at 11:30 p.m. Monday, but it wasn't until Tuesday morning that the owner of Bailey Deli and Grocery found out his business had burned.

He and other owners stood around helpless while insurance claims were filed and the NYPD and FDNY investigated.

The fire took place on the corner of Bailey Avenue and West 238th Street. The fire department says there was only one minor injury to a firefighter in the battle. They say four businesses were impacted by the fire.

Many neighbors woke up this morning finding devastation on the sidewalk. They say they are upset because these businesses are a part of the community.

The FDNY says it is still working to determine what caused the fire.