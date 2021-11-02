CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overnight 4-alarm fire destroys deli, grocery store

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425J8n_0cjuc3eg00

Several business owners are picking up the pieces after a fire erupted late Monday night in Kingsbridge.

It took two hours and more than 150 firefighters to put out the flames. The fire started at 11:30 p.m. Monday, but it wasn't until Tuesday morning that the owner of Bailey Deli and Grocery found out his business had burned.

He and other owners stood around helpless while insurance claims were filed and the NYPD and FDNY investigated.

The fire took place on the corner of Bailey Avenue and West 238th Street. The fire department says there was only one minor injury to a firefighter in the battle. They say four businesses were impacted by the fire.

Many neighbors woke up this morning finding devastation on the sidewalk. They say they are upset because these businesses are a part of the community.

The FDNY says it is still working to determine what caused the fire.

#Nypd#Firefighters#Kingsbridge#Bailey Deli And Grocery#Fdny
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

