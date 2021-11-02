ABC Transit Bus Drivers Authorize Strike

Bus drivers in the North Hills school district will be going on strike Wednesday November 3, according to Teamsters Local 249. Over 4,600 kids will be without transportation Wednesday morning. A 31-6 vote to reject the offer made by ABC Transit has led to the strike.

Last week during a school board meeting Superintendent Dr. Patrick Mannarino reassured parents that North Hills School District will “not send 4,600 kids [in the district] into a virtual environment.” Follow KDKA News Radio throughout the day for updates on a plan.

Teamsters Local 249 President Kevin Schmitt told KDKA-TV that drivers should get fair wages for their labor.

“They deserve to be paid the going rate at least, not less, and get thrown crumbs at them,” said Schmitt.

In 2018 drivers decided to Unionize and have been negotiating a contract since 2019. According to KDKA-TV, the union has begun making plans to strike outside of the ABC Transit garage as soon as Tuesday morning. Follow KDKA radio throughout the day for updates.