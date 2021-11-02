CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Community Foundation looks to honor area nonprofits

By Tim Bryant
 6 days ago
The Athens Area Community Foundation is looking for nominees for the Nonprofit of the Year Award, a prize that will be handed out next February: The Foundation says nonprofits in Athens-Clarke, Oconee, Madison, Jackson, and Barrow counties are eligible to win. Deadline for nominations is November 12.

The Athens Area Community Foundation announced the 2021 Nonprofit of the Year Award, which recognizes and rewards nonprofit organizations in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe counties that have exemplary practices in leadership, management, innovation, collaboration, and impact.

This award is a tradition celebrating nonprofit organizations that serve the community and share knowledge of healthy management practices. Nominations for the inaugural award will be accepted from Oct. 19, 2021, through Nov. 12, 2021. One winner will be selected and announced in January 2021. The winner will be formally recognized during the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in February 2022.

“The Nonprofit of the Year Award stemmed from a desire to honor a nonprofit organization that is exceeding in excellent management skills, leadership, and community impact in our region,” said Sarah McKinney, Athens Area Community Foundation President and CEO. “We know that all nonprofit organizations are always working to help better our community, and we want to acknowledge and congratulate them for their dedication and skills.”

This award is open to all active 501(c)(3) organizations operating within Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe counties. The award has three priority areas for consideration: strong leadership and management practices; demonstrated innovation and collaboration; and community impact. Details about the award and application will be live on athensareacf.org on Oct. 19, 2021. All nominations must be submitted via mail or email with all required attachments no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 12, 2021, for consideration.

The provision of nonprofit services in the community is important to the health, vitality and infrastructure of the Athens area. The Athens Area Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization that interacts with hundreds of other nonprofits throughout the region, understands the daily challenges of nonprofit management. The Nonprofit of the Year Award is a result of that understanding and a desire to recognize and reward the exemplary practices of the area nonprofits throughout the year.

About the Athens Area Community Foundation

In 2008, the Athens Area Community Foundation arose from the community-led Partners for a Prosperous Athens/One Athens initiative, and although our focus has broadened, the Athens Area Community Foundation maintains the generous spirit of its roots by leading philanthropy in the region. With assets totaling over $20 million, the Athens Area Community Foundation has grown considerably since its inception and has made more than $11 million in grants to nonprofit organizations serving our communities. The Athens Area Community Foundation works to help passionate donors leave permanent legacies, foster strategic philanthropy, and shape effective responses to community needs through collaboration. For more information about the Athens Area Community Foundation, please visit www.athensareacf.org.

Athens, GA
