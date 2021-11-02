CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NE Ga police blotter: Hart Co teen charged in Athens shooting

By Tim Bryant
 6 days ago
Police car generic Police car (Nick Papantonis)

A teenager from Hart County is arrested after a shooting in Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say 18 year-old Trontaveous Mattox is charged in the September 24 shooting of a 19 year-old woman who was wounded in gunfire on East Carver Drive in Athens. Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

There are charges for a Hall County woman after the wreck that claimed the life of a man from Dawson County: the Georgia State Patrol says 29 year-old Reyna Aguilar was driving the truck that hit another vehicle on Georgia Highway 60, killing 58 year-old David Norrell of Dawsonville. State Troopers say four other people were injured in the accident.

The Georgia State Patrol says DUI was a factor in a deadly crash in Habersham County: a man from Hall County was killed. Glenn Corum is 60 years old, from Gainesville. A passenger in his vehicle died after the single-vehicle accident that happened on a road off Georgia Highway 17. Corum faces counts that include vehicular homicide.

