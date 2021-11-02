Hey Guys, Do You Still Believe In Santa?
Thomas Park/unsplash
Why or why not?
Yes - in a manner of speaking. There's just something magical about the holidays that makes it an extra special time for my family, and since we can't actually put a name on it, it's Santa.
I never believed in Santa, my parents didn't believe in telling kids about Santa, long story. Didn't matter tho because I enjoyed Christmas as much as the next kid :)
You guys all successfully managed to make this girl realize Santa isn't real. Good job.... Honestly, when I found out he wasn't real, all the fun got taken away haha
Not at all, I stopped believing when I turned 8, then I just acted like her was. Though around little kids of course I say yes ;
I did until my therapist told me that it was all a lie just to get me to behave around Christmas time when I was only 10...
My parents didn't even try to lie to me. lol Never believed in Santa haha.
I know he's not real, but I still like to believe he is.
