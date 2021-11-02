Hey Guys, Do You Still Believe In Santa?

I don't know what to say when people are sad or grieving. I'm literally not capable of empathy so I just look like a ahole. For example, a short while ago colleague A had sent a message to colleague B telling them that their (A) mother had died that morning. B told me as I'm the direct manager of A. When A called me and told me their mum had died, my response was 'So I hear! What's your plan? How long do you want off?'. I know I need improvement.

SOCIETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO