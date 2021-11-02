CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hey Guys, Do You Still Believe In Santa?

AskMeAnything
AskMeAnything
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4VAM_0cjuacLA00
Thomas Park/unsplash

Why or why not?

Yes - in a manner of speaking. There's just something magical about the holidays that makes it an extra special time for my family, and since we can't actually put a name on it, it's Santa.
I never believed in Santa, my parents didn't believe in telling kids about Santa, long story. Didn't matter tho because I enjoyed Christmas as much as the next kid :)
You guys all successfully managed to make this girl realize Santa isn't real. Good job.... Honestly, when I found out he wasn't real, all the fun got taken away haha
Not at all, I stopped believing when I turned 8, then I just acted like her was. Though around little kids of course I say yes ;
I did until my therapist told me that it was all a lie just to get me to behave around Christmas time when I was only 10...
My parents didn't even try to lie to me. lol Never believed in Santa haha.
I know he's not real, but I still like to believe he is.

How about you? Share with us in the comments!

Comments / 1

Related
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Are Some Life Hacks You Know?

Need something cold fast? Put it in the freezer for a short bit. Pro tip: Don't forget about it :p. Learn how to say "no" to people. Especially on the job, but this can also apply to the people you love as well.
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, Can You Ask Riddles For Us To Try To Figure Out In The Comments?

Please, don't give the answer in your response. What ways more: 100lbs of bricks or 100lbs of feathers?. People buy me to eat, but never eat me. What am I?. A boy is playing in the warm sunlight. Suddenly a vampire comes and bites the boy. The boy- we'll call him Timmy- ran to his parents and told them what happened. Timmy's parents hired a vampire expert. Timmy told the vampire expert what happened. The Vampire Expert said that the vampire attack was fake. How did the vampire expert know this?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Time
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What’s The Funniest Prank You Have Pulled?

I unscrewed all of the salt and pepper shaker lids on the teacher’s table and snuck in the teacher’s lounge and got the coffee creamer. I was a horrible kid. I taped my 7th grade teacher's favorite yard stick to the ceiling when he stepped out. Poor Teddy (the yardstick, not the teacher. yea, he named it).
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What’s The Stupidest Thing You’ve Done?

My first day working at a drug store when I was 14. It was my first job and I was super nervous. We sold balloons that I had to learn to fill up with helium. Each time I’d fill up a balloon I would set it down on the counter and turn around to fill up the next. Each time the balloon would be gone when I’d turn around to add another to the pile. Duh!
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, How Is Your Week Going?

Many of us do not have daily contact with friends or family and don’t have people who care about our day. Most people ask you, “How are you doing?” but they want you to say “good” and not share your real feelings. So this is your opportunity to share the good or bad days that happened to you this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Is The Oddest Comment Anyone Has Said To You That You Just Had No Response For?

I don't know what to say when people are sad or grieving. I'm literally not capable of empathy so I just look like a ahole. For example, a short while ago colleague A had sent a message to colleague B telling them that their (A) mother had died that morning. B told me as I'm the direct manager of A. When A called me and told me their mum had died, my response was 'So I hear! What's your plan? How long do you want off?'. I know I need improvement.
SOCIETY
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Did You Want To Be As A Child That You Wish You Had Pursued?

I wanted to be a doctor, man I wish I followed my dreams. Music, specifically percussion, I was pretty good in school, and I didn't have to sing. An archaeologist. I used to go with my grandpa as he went digging for geodes and we would find some cool, old artifacts too. I actually still had that in mind when I first started college, but quickly realized it wasn't a career that would help me pay my bills straight away.
MUSIC
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Is Your Motto In Life, Or a Quote That Keeps You Going?

Amor Fati- Love your fate which is in fact your life. Here is my motto: I’m not the one you think I am, but I’m the one you never thought I will ever become. There is no failure, just feedback. It reminds me that it is up to me to become a better person every day by accepting everything I experience as a chance to learn.
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, Share Random Fun Facts About You

Well, I haven't won anything for my swimming classes... I gave up. BUT I reckon I could easily grab a Gold medal for drowning. I can dislocate and relocate my right hip, both my shoulders, all my fingers, my jaw, and my right knee. People think im weird for that but I do it when im nervous to make other people nervous so im not alone.
JESUS
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Is Your Dream Job?

A pathologist! I want to work in a lab and help people. I've always wanted to be and actor, and have been in theater since second grade, so far I've only participated in junior productions of Annie (orphan) Pinocchio show ( town person/donkey/fish) and Oliver (orphan/town person) i'm also hoping to be an author (the amount of unfinished stories in google docs is enormous) and a cellist (im proud to say i'm in the orchestra ahead of my grade)
JOBS
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Is Your Favorite Season? Why?

I like Autumn (fall) the colors of the trees and landscape. The heat of Summer has gone but the days are pleasant, warm, and gentle. Summer. I'm a warm-weather guy. More opportunities to do things, the fewer clothes I have to wear, I can sleep outside all night if I want.
LIFESTYLE
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Do You Like To Do In Your Free Time?

I like to rewatch MARVEL movies, read, talk to friends, go on variety of apps, and eat ramen sushi and more Japanese food and cook ramen for my dad. I doodle/draw. I always have a pencil and paper on me. Recently I've been on an art block though, so my go-to is eyes. I usually make really detailed ones but then I get all clingy with them so I've got 27 loose papers with just one (tiny) drawing on them each ._.
LIFESTYLE
AskMeAnything

AskMeAnything

19
Followers
214
Post
804
Views
ABOUT

Ask Me Anything about Life, Funny, Relationship, etc. Let's rock together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy