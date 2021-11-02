CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Razer Zephyr is a high-tech mask with cooling fans and multicolored lights

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrbVn_0cjua6NH00
The Razer Zephyr is available now for $99. Razer

Want to level up your mask-wearing while also looking like you’re about to tussle with Batman or maybe enter some cyberpunk dystopia?

This is life-wearing Razer Zephyr, the wearable air purifier from the video game peripheral maker. A version of Razer’s latest gadget made waves in January when they introduced “Project Hazel” during the Consumer Electronics Show.

It’s no surprise tech companies are considering a leap beyond the cloth and surgical masks that have come to define the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, musician Will.i.am unveiled a partnership with Honeywell on the Xupermask , a $299 smart mask that boasted noise-canceling earbuds, Bluetooth support and a HEPA filtration system.

'Wearing the Zephyr: you will stand out'

I’ve tried out the $99 Zephyr for roughly a week now. It’s oddly fun to wear, something you’d likely never say sporting a cloth mask to the store for what feels like the billionth time. However, it requires a bit of a commitment, not to mention a comfort level with standing out.

The design reminds me of the larger respirator masks used for house painting. It boasts a hard shell with two straps to fit onto your head. There are two air exchange chambers on the front, featuring dual circulating fans to help circulate cool air. The chambers feature N95 filters providing two-way protection for yourself and those around you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKnAo_0cjua6NH00
The Razer Zephyr wearable air purifier. Razer

►More on Meta: Facebook's rebrand mocked because it sounds similar to the Hebrew word for 'dead'

iPad tips: Use it as second monitor, split the keyboard – or the screen

It’s also transparent with interior lights and an anti-fog coating to help solve one of the key issues with mask-wearing: watching mouths move when people speak.

Speaking of lights, it’s a Razer device, so of course, it lights up. The two-round exchange chambers light up in a variety of colors you can control through the Zephyr smartphone app, which is where you can also adjust the fan speed, or turn it off. Even the interior lights come in different colors for added flair.

The battery lasts up to eight hours with the fans set to low and the lights off, says Razer.

But the real question naturally is will this protect me from COVID-19? According to Razer, the mask is registered with the Food and Drug Administration and lab tested for 99% BFE, or Bacterial Filtration Efficiency, a measure of how well it filters out bacteria. "It is not tested specifically against the COVID-19 virus, but offers the same functionality and adequate protection due to its 99% BFE rating," Razer's website says.

Wearing the Zephyr feels comfortable. The adjustable head straps allow for the ideal fit. It also feels breathable thanks to the air circulating through its fans. Remember those first couple of times wearing masks and it felt like your breathing was being stifled? I didn't get that as much wearing Zephyr.

But one thing is clear wearing the Zephyr: you will stand out. Even without the lights, I felt like a comic book supervillain. Now, add multicolored lights and whirring fans that do sound a little loud on the high setting, and it’s hard for people not to notice.

There's also the financial cost to consider. The mask itself is $99, and Razer sells a pack of 10 sets of N95 filters for $30. Based on Razer's advice to change filters on the Zephyr every three days, the pack will last about a month. By comparison, a quick search for surgical masks on Amazon turned up a box of 50 masks for between $11-$14. The mask also comes with an anti-fog spray to apply to the transparent window where your nose and mouth sit.

Your interest in Zephyr will likely depend on commitment. Cloth masks get tossed in the laundry and surgical masks in the trash. It's worth the upgrade if you're comfortable with the maintenance, care and price. And also if you're OK resembling Bane attending a Burning Man festival.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Razer Zephyr is a high-tech mask with cooling fans and multicolored lights

Comments / 2

Related
IGN

Scalpers Jack Up the Price of Razer Zephyr

Scalpers have been selling Razer’s Zephyr RGB face mask for hugely inflated prices on eBay. The Zephyr air purifier face mask with N95-grade filters retails for $99.99, but is currently completely sold out on Razer’s website. Some of those sold masks have been picked up by scalpers, who are currently selling them for absurd prices on eBay. A search for the item shows numerous sold items, all going for anything from $250 to an eye-watering $500.
VIDEO GAMES
technave.com

Razer reveals Zephyr smart mask, Enki gaming chair, Kraken headphones and more at RazerCon 2021

Razer recently held RazerCon 2021 online with 1.5 million viewers around the world. In line with their #GoGreenWithRazer hash tag, Razer announced this year’s RazerCon 2021 as the world’s first carbon neutral livestream. In addition, they also revealed the Razer Zephyr Wearable Air Purifier, the Razer Enki gaming chair family and the Razer Kraken V3 Family lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Razer Zephyr Review: Hard Wear

The Razer Zephyr face mask lets you express yourself with RGB, but it can be uncomfortable for some people, blocks peripheral vision and requires you to buy filters directly from Razer. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. I'm wearing a mask with RGB lighting...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#The Mask#Air Filters#Surgical Masks#The Razer Zephyr#Honeywell#Hepa#N95
adafruit.com

Razer Zephyr RGB Wearable Air Purifier #WearableWednesday

If you are itchin for a a rave but aren’t ready to go maskless the Zephyr is for you. Razer has actually realeased an rgb n95 capable personal air purifier. Reviewed by Geek Culture:. Razer is known for designing and building some of the most well known and well liked...
ELECTRONICS
TODAY.com

64 best tech gifts of 2021: Cool tech gifts for everyone

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Shopping for...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
inputmag.com

Razer's Zephyr mask promises total protection. Does it deliver?

The most-talked about product at CES this year wasn’t a TV or a laptop or a phone. It was Razer’s Zephyr mask (née Project Hazel), which the gaming brand touted as the “world’s smartest face mask” — complete with RGBs, Bluetooth, and a voice amplifier.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Review: I wore Razer’s Zephyr N95 mask for two weeks so you don’t have to

For the past two weeks, I've carried the $99 Razer Zephyr mask with me pretty much everywhere I go—but that's not the same as wearing it. Razer's first foray into the world of high-tech wearables comes in the form of an "N95-grade" face mask that claims to go above and beyond what you can expect from cloth options. The company set expectations pretty high with the mask's initial prototype reveal in January, only to cut down features to make the mask cheaper and lighter. Yet this launch version is still a far cry from the cloth masks that are so ubiquitous these days.
ELECTRONICS
Light Reading

Xiaomi plugs a cool new phone liquid cooling tech

November might be a strange time to think of getting a break from the heat, if you're based in the Northern Hemisphere. But Xiaomi is doing just that. Lei Jun, the company's founder and CEO, has unveiled a new approach to cooling smartphones which he says Xiaomi will introduce to its own line-up late next year.
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Costco members can grab this Razer Heroic bundle with four highly-rated products down to $120

Around this time of the year with the holidays coming up we tend to see a lot of "bundles." Usually these bundles have one or two decent products and a couple of bad products thrown in there just to make you think you're saving money, when in reality the manufacturer is dumping off some junk that doesn't sell. That is absolutely not the case with this Razer Heroic gaming bundle on sale for $119.99 at Costco. All four products are highly regarded, and they would cost you as much as $235 if you bought them individually. You will need to be a Costco member to see the price, and it's hard to say how long this deal will last.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Huge Amazon Alexa update arrives in time for early Black Friday sales

Amazon has introduced a major new feature for Alexa smart speakers, just in time for the launch of its early Black Friday 2021 sales. The internet giant has announced that as of the October Alexa update, people with multiple Echo devices (or other Alexa-enabled smart speakers) will be able to simply ask Amazon’s digital assitant to move their audio from room to room.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Latest tech trends on red LED light therapy devices

The Red LED light therapy device is quickly becoming one of the newest trends in health care, and it’s no surprise why. The benefits of this technology are numerous. This article discusses some of the latest tech trends on red LEDs that may interest you if you’re looking for a new way to improve your overall health. Let’s do this.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: House of Marley’s New Sustainable Earbuds Are $99 Right Now

House Of Marley, the eco-conscious audio company, created in collaboration with the Marley family, has just unveiled a great deal right before Black Friday. Right now, you can save $50 on its Liberate Air True Wireless earbuds, which brings their price down to just $99.99. No promo code is required to get this discount. We’ve gotten to try the earbuds for ourselves and were impressed by their audio quality, comfort, and lightweight design. House Of Marley Buy: House of Marley Liberate Air Earbuds $99.99 Like all House of Marley’s gear, the Liberate Air earbuds and their charging case are made from sustainable materials, like bamboo,...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These $49 AirBuds Pro Are Giving Apple’s AirPods a Run for Their Money

Apple’s AirPods are great, but even on sale, they’ll run you close to $200 for a pair of AirPods Pro online. If you’re looking for a great AirPods alternative on the cheap, we like these new earbuds from the popular direct-to-consumer site, Spade & Co. A site specializing in affordable smartwatches and tech accessories, Space & Co. has also just launched a pair of AirPod killers, which deliver the same features as Apple’s best-selling wireless earbuds, for almost 1/4 the price. The similarly-named AirBuds Pro are one of the latest contenders to the AirPods throne, and they’re on sale right now at...
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

295K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy