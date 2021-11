Telesha Whitaker applied for and received rental assistance through Riverside’s Emergency Relief Assistance Program, but the process was not without challenges. “The process was hard because it changed hands between United Lift to United Way to Lift to Rise. So, it was different entities that were supposedly assisting us for rental assistance, but it changed hands several times and it took even longer,” Whitaker explained. “It was almost a year before I actually received assistance.”

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO