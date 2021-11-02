CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China's Xi to cement authority, legacy in Communist Party resolution

By Yew Lun Tian, Gabriel Crossley
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ibvih_0cjuXkQv00
A screen displays a CCTV state media news broadcast showing Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing world leaders at the G20 meeting in Rome via video link at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to push through an historical resolution at a key Communist Party gathering next week, cementing his authority and legacy and strengthening his case for a precedent-breaking third term starting next year.

A resolution on the "important achievements and historical experiences of the party's 100 years of struggle" will be discussed and almost certainly ratified by the ruling Communist Party's 300-plus member Central Committee when it meets Nov 8-11 for the sixth and penultimate plenum of its five-year term.

"This resolution is a further move by Xi to consolidate power and lay the groundwork for a third term," said Yang Chaohui, who lectures on political science at Peking University.

The so-called "historical resolution", the text of which has not been released, will be only the third, with the previous two put forth during the tenures of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

While Mao and Deng used such resolutions for the party to reflect on past missteps and criticise members who had taken the wrong path, analysts expect this one to extol the successes of Xi's era, building consensus that his is the right path forward for the party and the country.

It will be all about "praise and self-praise", Deng Yuwen, a former editor of the Communist Party school newspaper who became a party critic and is now based in the United States, wrote on Yibao, a website dedicated to advancing democracy in China.

Xi has established himself as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao, doing away with the two-term limit, and is widely expected to be confirmed for a third five-year term next fall when the Central Committee convenes for the 20th Party Congress and elects a new leadership team.

As a prelude to the resolution, the party's propaganda department issued a document in August detailing the party's "historical missions and contributions" in the century since its founding, heavily focused on the governance practices of Xi's tenure.

The Communist Party's publicity department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The purpose of the resolution is to cement Xi's new approach - and close the door on Deng's reform era," said Trey McArver, a partner at Beijing-based consultant firm Trivium.

"This means doubling down on China's one-party political system, rejiggering the economy to a more high-quality and inclusive growth model, and being more assertive in global affairs," he added.

XI'S WAY

The first "historical resolution" was passed in 1945 - four years before the People's Republic's founding - and was used by Mao to condemn rivals with dissenting views, setting the stage for him to become paramount leader.

The second, in 1981 under Deng, closed the chapter on the turbulent Cultural Revolution, adjudged Mao's leadership to have been "70 percent right and 30 percent wrong", made capitalism ideologically acceptable, and laid the groundwork for "reform and opening up".

Since then, China has been transformed, becoming far more globally integrated and assertive, wealthier, and unequal.

The party's governance style has also shifted.

Deng and his next two successors believed the party must give the government, economy and society space to grow organically. Xi famously said in 2017: "east, west, south, north, centre - the party leads all".

"While every leader from Mao has always upheld the one-party rule, their notions of how best to govern had been very different," said Yang.

"Although the upcoming resolution is in name about the success of the party over the past 100 years, it will ultimately conclude that the current way, Xi's way, is the right way".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Minion Horde
6d ago

Notably absent amongst all the pats on the back will be any mention of the genocide taking place in Xinjiang province or the looming world war caused by China's bellicose actions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

Reply(1)
3
Minion Horde
6d ago

"almost certainly ratified"? Almost certainly?? It's too late now, but somebody please inform the authors & editors that oxymorons are obvious and jarring.

Reply
3
Related
Tidewater News

Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin

Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
SCIENCE
Fox News

China's wealthy seek new ways to move money, avoid Xi Jinping's redistribution policy

China’s rich have changed their focus from making money to keeping it as President Xi Jinping introduces new measures to redistribute wealth among a swell of support. The wealthy class in China has periodically felt the need to hide money from the government, but the recent "common prosperity" drive has caused a minor panic. The drive aims to narrow China’s wealth gap, but the language and practice of the proposed laws remain vague.
ECONOMY
newschain

China’s president laying groundwork for third term in office

China’s leader Xi Jinping appears to be laying the foundation for a third term in power as top officials of the all-powerful Communist Party meet this week in Beijing. The official Xinhua News Agency said president and party general secretary Xi issued a draft resolution on the party’s “major achievements and historical experience” at the Central Committee’s plenary session that opened on Monday.
CHINA
AFP

China's Communist leaders begin top meet expected to boost Xi

The top leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Monday started a pivotal meeting expected to further firm President Xi Jinping's grip on power. Some 400 members of the party's powerful Central Committee gathered in Beijing for the four-day plenary, which -- like all meetings of China's secretive leadership -- is being held behind closed doors. State news agency Xinhua said Xi opened the meeting with a work report and "explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience" for the party through its 100-year history. The resolution will set the stage for the 20th Party Congress next year, at which Xi is widely expected to declare that he will serve a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Deng Xiaoping
hngn.com

Xi Jinping Set To Unveil New Doctrine That Could Allow Him To Rule China For Life

Only two persons in the history of the Communist Party have ever published a "historical resolution." China is waiting to learn if President Xi Jinping will be the country's third ruler. When the governing party huddles this week in the final big gathering before a twice-decade congress next year, when...
CHINA
Pantagraph

Trudy Rubin: China war will be a different one

WASHINGTON — The world is changing faster than our sluggish political leaders — let alone the public — can manage. The COVID-19 virus and climate change move far more quickly than the international community, as we saw at the G-20 in Rome and the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Back home, rapid social shifts push many Americans to embrace fraudsters who promise to save them. The urgent need to upgrade our fraying democracy is blocked by GOP naysayers and Democratic Party infighting.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communist China#South China#Economy#Chinese#Communist Party#Central Committee#Peking University#The 20th Party Congress
Derrick

China's Xi lays way for third term in power at party meeting

BEIJING (AP) — China's leader Xi Jinping appears to be laying the foundation for a third term in power as top officials of the all-powerful Communist Party meet this week in Beijing. The official Xinhua News Agency said president and party General Secretary Xi issued a draft resolution on the...
CHINA
investing.com

Take Five: Party time in Beijing

The highest-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party will gather in the coming days and are set to green-light another term for President Xi Jinping. U.S. inflation numbers may test the Federal Reserve's view of price pressures as transitory, while trade data and more Q3 company earnings will show whether supply-chain glitches are waning.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Xi's The Boss! Chinese President Could Gain Lifetime Rule In Communist Party Meeting

China’s Communist Party has launched a four-day closed-door meeting that could result in President Xi Jinping gaining lifetime leadership powers. What Happened: According to reporting from Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, details on the meeting — formally known as the sixth plenary session of the Central Committee, or the sixth plenum — are scant, although it is known that nearly 400 full and alternate members of the Communist Party’s Central Committee have gathered at Beijing’s Jingxi Hotel for the event.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi expected to pass resolution allowing him to rule for life

Chinese leader Xi Jinping may be set to become the third leader in the history of the People’s Republic of China to seek a historical resolution that could allow him to extend his rule over the country indefinitely. Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Xi is seeking an official resolution —...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China slams US curbs on visiting scholars from military-linked institutions

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s foreign ministry has hit out at Washington after U.S. officials refused entry to dozens of its overseas students and visiting fellows with valid visas. Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said nearly 30 students and visiting...
FOREIGN POLICY
atlanticcitynews.net

Practicing true multilateralism, China speeds opening-up toward high level

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of global exhibitors at the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE) exceeded that of the previous edition -- a vote of confidence for the Chinese market and a message of business opportunities from it. The annual global import-themed trade...
CHINA
Axios

Key meeting of China's political elites underway in Beijing

Several hundred top members of the Chinese Communist Party are meeting behind closed doors this week in Beijing, where they will map out key plans for the nation's future. Why it matters: It's the last major meeting before next year's party congress, when Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be appointed for a third term after he successfully pushed to abolish term limits in 2018.
CHINA
milwaukeesun.com

China looking inward while world is opening up; Xi is sitting at home

Beijing [China], November 7 (ANI): While the world is opening up amid a lull in the COVID-19 pandemic, China is looking more and more inward and President Xi Jinping is sitting at home. It has been over 650 days since Xi has been seen on the world stage outside his...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy