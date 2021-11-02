CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ask Amy: Brother's drinking disrupts tight family

providencejournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are a tight-knit small family. We usually spend five to seven days at my parents' house together at Christmastime every year. My brother is a heavy drinker with a huge drinking problem. He is condescending, rude, and berates everyone. In 2019, after years of this behavior, I had...

www.providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Molester in family should be outed to protect children

My youngest brother was arrested 19 years ago and jailed for eight weeks for molesting a 4-year-old child. He was on probation for 10 years. This was horrible for the child's family and for my family. We thought it was a one-time thing. My brother went on with his life,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Maine State
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Amy Robach and Husband Andrew Shue on How Their Blended Family Inspired Kid's Book Better Together

Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue are hoping their experience as a blended family can help others learn to find common ground. The 20/20 co-anchor, 48, and Melrose Place alum, 54, released their first children's book, Better Together, Tuesday, a sweet tale inspired by their own blended family about compromise and learning to appreciate others' differences.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

I’m a mom to 21 babies and have 16 live-in nannies

As any mom to a baby knows, you certainly have your hands full. But imagine having 21 babies of your own – that’s Kristina Ozturk’s life. The 24-year-old, from Batumi, Georgia, and millionaire businessman husband Galip, 57, have paid $195,500 to surrogates between March last year and July this year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Mental Health#Depression
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: A granddaughter requests gran’s bequest

Dear Amy: My grandmother recently died. For me, she was like my third parent while growing up, because I spent so much time at her home. From what I understand, there is no will. However, there are a couple of items from her home that I would like to have for sentimental reasons. (Specifically, a clock, and ashes from her dogs that I grew up with).
SOCIETY
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Cousin feels violated over childhood abuse

When I was a child, my female cousin, who is three years older than me, engaged me in sexual games/role-playing that I now realize were not at all age-appropriate. She swore me to secrecy and praised me for being such a good cousin for keeping our secret. This abuse went on for almost three years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My mother is constantly at our house – and it’s making things very unpleasant

The problem…“My mother moved to live nearby when my stepfather died. I thought this would make things easier for us all – we could keep an eye on her, and she could visit occasionally for a meal and see the grandchildren. Instead, she has virtually moved in.“She turns up quite early in the morning and then stays all day until my husband gets home from work. I’m trying to work from home but it’s sometimes impossible to get anything done – she just doesn’t seem to recognise I have a job to do. Sometimes she’ll leave when he gets in,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s Heart Melts When True, 3, Bonds With Brother Prince, 4: ‘Family Is Everything’

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True posed for a rare pic with her half-brother Prince, and it seems the ‘KUWTK’ star can’t get enough of their special bond. Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson share an adorable three-year-old daughter named True, however some fans were surprised to learn that the NBA star also has another child. Although Tristan rarely posts him, he has a four year old son named Prince from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig. Tristan recently shared a pic of his two kids looking like twins, which he captioned, “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything.” Khloe jumped into the comments section, writing, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Boyfriend keeps borrowing money, and she feels mostly alone

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: Going into the pandemic, my boyfriend and I were in very different financial positions — food industry versus high-paid professional — which was always a bit touchy but we mostly worked it out. Now my job hasn’t changed but he has spent time out of work, and he had little cushion. He’s asked me for loans throughout, and I’ve given him money without any expectation of ever getting repaid. (I can afford it.)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: He takes secret pictures of me

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently confronted my boyfriend about the fact that he takes pictures of me without my knowledge. He was upset that I confronted him and still doesn’t fully understand why it’s an issue. Sometimes he will take pictures when I’m not fully clothed. He told me he doesn’t...
RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'My brother-in-law has been abusing our hospitality'

I have always made my brother-in-law (who is in his 50s, single, friendless and lives a long way away) welcome in our home, often for periods of several weeks. This was so that he could spend time with his elderly dad, who lived with us until recently before going into a nearby care home. It’s been a stressful time for all of us.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
101.5 WPDH

Would You Let Your Husband or Wife Sleep at An Ex’s House?

Once a week we grab an email from a fan that's looking to get some sort of advice with something going on in their life. We call it "We Gotcha Wednesday" and every week instead of us trying to give advice, we ask that if you have some advice that can help, please share it with us. This week we have a wife that thinks because her husband is being so understanding and accommodating, she thinks something might be up.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Childhood sweethearts reconnect and get married after 50 years apart

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All it took was one handwritten letter, and Jim and Vivian Starr's life would change forever. The two could not connect due to the lack of technology at the time. Now they're married and living out their "fairytale" "A fairytale," is how the Starrs describe the story...
GREENSBORO, NC

